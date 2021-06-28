Express Employment Professionals Awarded First Place In Most Innovative Employee Hiring Category In 2021 Franchise Innovation Awards

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Employment Professionals, the leading global staffing provider franchise, announced today its first place accolade in Franchise Update's third annual Franchise Innovation Awards for the Most Innovative Employee Hiring in honor of its drive-thru job fairs. The events, which Express launched at the onset of the pandemic, placed more than 5,000 unemployed workers into new careers.

"Today we are reminded of our system's incredible ability to adapt during a time when the global workforce was hit hardest," said Bill Stoller, CEO of Express Employment Professionals. "In spite of the difficulties in the job market, our network of franchisees and their teams pushed through, allowing innovation to shine, all while helping businesses and community members create relationships to further career development. Today, we look forward to continuing this success and developing meaningful initiatives all while helping the market recover from a strenuous year."

While unemployment rates rose in all 50 states, and the nationwide average peaked at an unprecedented 14.8% in April 2020, Express' drive-thru job fairs provided job seekers with the opportunity to drop off their resume, apply for open positions, and learn more about employment opportunities, all in a mobile setting that allowed for social distancing. A majority of fairs took place in high-visibility locations such as parking lots or business complexes. For each fair, Express staff created two traffic lanes where they captured job seekers' information and collect their resumes and, after analyzing the information submitted, employers instructed the job seekers to complete an application either online or in-person at a later date.

The 2021 Franchise Innovation Awards had more than 100 entrants competing in four categories: Marketing & Branding, Products & Services, Operations, and Human Resources. A jury of seven judges evaluated each nominee's innovation, objectives, and results to identify and recognize the franchisors creating and implementing the most original and successful innovative strategies and tactics to build their brand.

Express Employment Professionals is the number-one flexible staffing franchise for people, communities and businesses. The company works with job seekers to help them find the right job for their skills and experience, and annually employs over 552,000 people across 830+ franchise locations worldwide. Express has been recognized as the staffing category leader on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious and highly competitive Franchise 500 ranking of the top franchise opportunities for 11 consecutive years and its franchisees have average annual sales per territory of over $5.4 million in the U.S.

Express's long-term goal of putting a million people to work annually is at the heart of its company's vision: to help as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people. The brand is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Express Employment Professionals, contact Vinny Provenzano, Vice President of Franchising, at [email protected] or visit www.expressfranchising.com.

