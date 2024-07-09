Express Employment Professionals Celebrates Mid-Year Success With Tremendous Growth

Seven Discovery Days To-Date Results in 14 New Franchisees Added to the Staffing Provider's Network

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Employment Professionals , the leading global staffing provider franchise, announced today its significant growth in the first half of 2024. To date, the company has hosted seven Discovery Days, which resulted in a total of 20 new franchise agreements, eight new franchisees, and 12 resales. These deals will bring Express to eight new markets, including Poughkeepsie, NY; Florence-Sumter, SC; and Temecula, CA, and more.

Building on Express's strong momentum this year, the recent promotion of Bob Funk, Jr. to Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Global Growth signifies the brand's continued commitment to strategic expansion. This leadership focus, alongside the dedicated franchise sales' team's efforts, has undoubtedly contributed to the impressive YTD franchise growth Express is seeing.

"We're really excited about the momentum we've built in 2024 thus far. Our strong year-to-date performance is a result of several factors, and all of these achievements position us for continued success throughout the remainder of this year, even amidst potential economic headwinds," said Vinny Provenzano, CFE, Senior Vice President of Global Franchising. "Investing in a staffing franchise is a lucrative opportunity, particularly in today's climate. Numerous individuals are finding it challenging to secure new roles, while businesses need expert help to fill open positions. Recognizing this, several of our prospective franchisees have discovered that now is the perfect time to capitalize on the staffing industry."

As the brand continues to expand across the country, qualified franchisees can take advantage of Express's new incentive program, making now the perfect time to invest in a proven leader with a loyal customer base. The program offers a refund of up to $40,000 on the initial franchise fee and lowers the barrier to entry for new owners, boosting their chances of early success. Express also offers comprehensive training and support throughout each franchisee's first two years of operation, enrolling them in the "Success Track" program, which lays the groundwork for achieving success in their initial years.

Express Employment Professionals is the number-one staffing franchise for people, communities, and businesses, and has received numerous awards to speak for the brand's success. For the 13th consecutive year, Express was ranked as the top staffing franchise in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. Additionally, Express received the Franchise Research Institute's World-Class Franchise award and was ranked #25 on FranchiseDirect's Top 100 Global Franchises. Franchise Business Review also named Express as a Top Franchise, Top Franchise for Women, and a Top Franchise for Culture. The company annually employs nearly 500,000 people across more than 860 franchised locations worldwide. Express franchises open more than two years have proven to average more than $6.4* million in sales.

Express's long-term goal of putting a million people to work annually is at the heart of its company's vision: to help as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people. The brand is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint where resale and new territories are available including Ontario, California, Texas, Pennsylvania, British Columbia, and South Carolina.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 492,000 people globally in 2023 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

