Express Employment Professionals Closes Out 2025 with Expanded Footprint and Franchise Momentum

Leading Global Staffing Franchise Opens 54 Units in 2025 With Expansion into New Markets Nationwide

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Employment Professionals, the leading global staffing provider franchise, closed out 2025 with 54 new and resale franchise agreements, bringing the system to nearly 900 locations worldwide.

Over the course of the year, Express hosted 12 Discovery Days, providing prospective owners an in-depth look at the brand's mission to connect businesses with qualified talent and job seekers with employment opportunities. These events resulted in 38 new franchisees joining the system, while five existing franchise owners expanded their portfolios by acquiring additional locations, signaling continued confidence in the Express franchise model.

The brand also entered seven new territories in 2025, including:

Raleigh, NC (East)

Greenville, SC (North)

Fredericksburg, VA

Queens, NY (East)

Naples, FL

Midlothian, VA

Virginia Beach, VA

"2025 reinforced the strength and durability of the Express franchise system," said Melissa Davis, Vice President of Franchising at Express Employment Professionals. "Our franchisees stayed focused on growth, strengthening their operations, and delivering consistent results by meeting the evolving workforce needs of their local communities. That momentum positions us well as we move into 2026."

Despite 2025 being a year of significant loss for the organization with the passing of both co-founders, William H. Stoller and Bob Funk Sr., Express franchisees demonstrated notable grit and resilience, continuing to support employers and job seekers in their local communities. That determination was reflected not only in system expansion, but also in sustained interest in the franchise opportunity, with more than 5,000 individuals expressing interest in becoming Express franchise owners, underscoring confidence in both the brand and the long-term stability of the staffing industry.

Express's long-term goal of putting a million people to work annually remains central to the company's vision: to help as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people.

As the number-one staffing franchise for individuals, communities, and businesses, Express has achieved numerous accolades that showcase its success. For the 15th consecutive year, the brand was recognized as the top staffing franchise in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and ranked #75 on the overall Franchise 500 list. Furthermore, Express ranked #32 on the Franchise Times Top 400 and #10 on FranchiseDirect's Top 100 Global Franchises.

As Express looks ahead, franchise development efforts are focused on key growth markets across Georgia, California, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Ontario, Illinois, and New York, supporting the brand's long-term expansion strategy.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Express Employment Professionals, contact their franchise development team at [email protected] or visit www.ExpressFranchising.com.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing more than 11 million people globally since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

Media Contact:

Andrea Mazzola, Tidehouse

[email protected] | 956-893-9150

SOURCE Express Employment Professionals