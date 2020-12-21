Express Employment Professionals Expands Franchising into Australia/New Zealand

Express Franchise Ownership Opportunities Now Available in Australia and New Zealand Tweet this

Express specializes in providing a full range of employment solutions for every industry, including skilled trades, light industrial, office services and professional.

"In a season when many businesses have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Express is proud to mark another exciting milestone in our history, which allows those with dreams of business ownership to take the next step on their journey," Express CEO Bill Stoller said. "We are excited to hit the ground running to connect qualified job seekers with reputable companies in this new venture in Australia and New Zealand."

The staffing industry generated $498 billion of revenue in 2019 and Express has seen a quick rebound in labor demand since businesses were allowed to resume operations after initial COVID-19 shutdowns in early 2020. Notably, open job orders across the company currently exceed that of pre-pandemic levels.

"Franchise ownership in our industry has generated a lot of buzz this year because of the recession-resilient nature of the business model," said Vinny Provenzano, Express vice president of franchising. "We are honored to bring the lessons of the past nearly 40 years to this new region and ultimately, hope through employment."

Express Employment Professionals is the No. 1 flexible staffing franchise for people, communities and businesses. The company works with job seekers to help them find the right job for their skills and experience, and annually employs over 552,000 people across more than 830 franchise locations worldwide. Express has been recognized as the staffing category leader on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious and highly competitive Franchise 500 ranking of the top franchise opportunities for nine consecutive years and its franchisees have average annual sales per territory of over $6 million in the U.S.

Express's long-term goal is at the heart of its company's vision: to help as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people. The brand is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its brand footprint throughout the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Express Employment Professionals, contact Vinny Provenzano, Vice President of Franchising, at [email protected] or visit www.ExpressFranchising.com.

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment Professionals. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the international staffing company has more than 830 franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa, and beginning in 2020 will expand to Australia and New Zealand. Since its inception, Express has put more than 8 million people to work worldwide.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, our international network of franchises offer localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve, employing 552,000 people across North America in 2019. For more information, visit www.ExpressPros.com .

SOURCE Express Employment Professionals

Related Links

http://www.expresspros.com

