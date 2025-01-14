Express Employment Professionals: Unmatched Leader as Top US Staffing/Recruiting Franchise in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® Ranking

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its impressive streak in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® Hall of Fame, Express Employment Professionals has been named the top U.S. staffing/recruiting franchise for the 14th consecutive year, according to the 2024 Franchise 500® rankings released today.

"Joining the Express franchise network offers entrepreneurs a remarkable chance to build their own business and pursue their financial goals, while benefiting from the expertise and support of a seasoned global leader," Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller said. "Our consistent recognition as the top U.S. staffing/recruiting franchise by Entrepreneur underscores the unwavering dedication of our team and our innovative approach to meeting the unique needs of employers and job seekers."

Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief, says the Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of.

"This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success," he added.

Key factors in the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Express' position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

With more than 860 franchises internationally, in 2024, Entrepreneur further recognized Express as a Top Global Franchise, a Top Franchise for Veterans, a Top Franchise for Less Than $150,000, a Top Brand for Multi-Unit Owners and gave the company a Best of the Best ranking. Forbes added to the recognition with awards for one of America's Best Temp Staffing Firms, Best Large Employers and Best Professional Recruiting Firms.

From Staffing Industry Analysts, Express was named among the largest U.S. staffing firms, largest U.S. industrial staffing firms, largest U.S. office/clerical staffing firms, largest U.S. direct hire firms, largest global staffing firms and among the top 50 providers of direct hire services globally.

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment International. Founded in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the international staffing franchisor supports the Express Employment Professionals franchise and related brands. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 492,000 people globally in 2023 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

