Express Flooring Unveils Military-Grade Garage Flooring, Expanding Existing Home Services

Engineered Epoxy/Polyaspartic Garage Floor Installation System Withstands Nearly 80-thousand-pound Military Tank

PHOENIX, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Flooring, one of Arizona's leading flooring service providers, is pleased to announce a new addition to its service line: an all-new military-grade garage floor epoxy-polyaspartic coating.

The company's latest addition is designed to outperform other leading epoxy systems by adding a final third layer of polyaspartic coating. The additional layer ensures unparalleled durability and longevity, providing homeowners with garage floors resistant to abrasion, chemicals, UV radiation and heavy usage.

"What makes this 3-layer coating system special is its superior protection. Our epoxy base coat is three to four times more vapor resistant than competitor epoxy systems, while our polyaspartic top coat also provides three to four times more abrasion resistance. You don't see that with other coatings on the market," said Marc Winkleman, General Manager of Concrete Coatings for Express Flooring.

To test durability, Express Flooring conducted rigorous tests on the product, including driving a 79-thousand-pound military tank over the coating, resulting in zero damage.

Additional product features include:

Free Crack Repair

One-Day Installation

Free In-Home Estimate

Low Odor

Easy Cleaning

Express Flooring is committed to providing its customers with peace of mind, offering a transferrable, lifetime warranty with the product.

"We understand our customers want a long-term solution for their garage floors, and by providing a fully transferable lifetime warranty, we are able to offer them peace of mind through wear and tear even if they decide to sell their home in the future," added Steve Silvers, Chief Executive Officer.

For more information, visit A Garage's Best Defense: Express Flooring's New Military-Grade Epoxy Flooring System .

About Express Flooring:

Founded in 2004, Express Flooring is a professional floor-covering provider of both residential and commercial solutions in the greater markets of Arizona, Texas, Las Vegas, & New Mexico. We aim to provide our customers with a superior floor-covering experience by offering the finest quality products and unparalleled customer service. We will work every day to achieve our goals by training, supporting, motivating, and empowering our employees to always strive to exceed customers' expectations no matter how high they may be. For more information, visit https://www.expressflooring.com/ , or follow the company on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

