Express Introduces New Size Offerings with "Express. Your Rules." Campaign

While Express has offered extended sizing online for some time, the brand recognizes the lack of in-store shopping options available to customers and is on a journey to support more people by meeting their needs. Express is thrilled to provide customers the ability to shop its range with newly added sizes, in store for the first time, giving them options when it comes to fashion.

"For more than three decades, the very core of our business has been to offer a curated edit of the latest styles and best fits, providing customers with the best choices when it comes to fashion," said David Kornberg, Express President and CEO. "What we hear consistently from consumers is the lack of fashion styles in the sizes they need and the ability to try on those sizes in store. We value customer feedback and are excited to make this first step in the journey toward a more inclusive shopping experience."

This month, Express will begin expanding its product offering with new arrivals ranging from sizes 00-18 (tops in XS – XL) in Women's and XS-2XL in Men's (with new waist sizes 28-40 inches and jacket sizes 46 and 48). The newly expanded offering will be featured in 130 stores across 44 cities in the U.S., including all stores in Dallas, Atlanta, and Chicago. In addition to expanding its in-store offering, Express will continue to carry all styles in extended sizing on Express.com, along with specialty petite, waist, and length sizes that are online only.

The "Express. Your Rules." campaign builds on Express' authority across fit and fashion and its history of collaborating with inspiring individuals. The campaign features models Jordyn Woods, Candice Huffine, and Taylor Bennett, who are all known for their confident sense of self. From wearing mixed stripes to rocking the boldest of colors, there are no fashion missteps when you express fashion on your own terms.

"I make my own rules both in life and in how I dress," said model Candice Huffine. "And I love that Express celebrates that attitude by providing fashion-forward clothing that fits both my body and my personality."

The integrated marketing and advertising "Express. Your Rules." campaign will premiere across Express' e-commerce, in-store, digital, and social media platforms beginning May 7, 2018.

About EXPRESS, Inc.:

Express is a specialty retailer of women's and men's apparel and accessories, targeting the 20 to 30-year-old customer. Express has more than 35 years of experience offering a distinct combination of fashion and quality for multiple lifestyle occasions at an attractive value addressing fashion needs across work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The Company currently operates more than 600 retail and factory outlet stores, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, and street locations across the United States and Puerto Rico. Express merchandise is also available at franchise locations and online in Latin America. Express also markets and sells its products through its e-commerce website, www.express.com , as well as on its mobile app.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/express-introduces-new-size-offerings-with-express-your-rules-campaign-300643131.html

SOURCE Express, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.express.com

