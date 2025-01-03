Express Kitchen Hoods, LLC Expands Services Across the Mid-Atlantic Region

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Kitchen Hoods, LLC, a leader in commercial kitchen ventilation and fire safety, is excited to announce its expanded services across the Mid-Atlantic region. With over 20 years of experience, the company now serves customers in Maryland (MD), Washington D.C. (DC), Virginia (VA), West Virginia (WV), Pennsylvania (PA), Delaware (DE), and New Jersey (NJ). This expansion underscores their dedication to providing quality ventilation and fire safety solutions for food service establishments.

For more than two decades, Express Kitchen Hoods has earned a reputation for excellence in hood installations and fire safety systems. From new restaurant builds to renovations and upgrades, they ensure every project meets the highest safety and quality standards while staying on budget and schedule.

Comprehensive Services for Food Service Establishments

Express Kitchen Hoods offers tailored solutions for every stage of your kitchen project, including:

Hood Design and Installation: Code-compliant systems to remove heat, smoke, and grease.

Fire Suppression Systems: Advanced designs to handle fire hazards effectively.

Hood and Duct Supply: Inventory for kitchens of all sizes.

Maintenance and Compliance: Services to keep systems operational and up to code.

By handling all aspects of kitchen ventilation and fire safety, Express Kitchen Hoods ensures restaurant owners can focus on their business.

Supporting Restaurants with Ventilation and Fire Safety Solutions

Express Kitchen Hoods is a trusted partner for chefs, restaurant owners, and contractors, delivering tailored solutions to food service establishments of all sizes. From small cafés to large franchises, they specialize in kitchen ventilation and fire safety systems, prioritizing efficiency, safety, and compliance.

With over 20 years of experience and hundreds of completed projects, their certified professionals stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and standards. Clients praise their reliability, professionalism, and the peace of mind that comes with knowing their kitchens are in expert hands.

Now expanding across the Mid-Atlantic, Express Kitchen Hoods proudly serves businesses from Washington D.C. to Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, helping meet the region's growing demand for advanced kitchen solutions.

Why Choose Express Kitchen Hoods?

Expertise: Over 20 years of proven results.

Complete Solutions: Design, installation, and maintenance covered.

Customer Focus: Personalized approach for every project.

Quality Products: Durable, long-lasting materials.

Safety First: Advanced fire safety systems.

Visit Express Kitchen Hoods to learn more or contact their team directly.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Express Kitchen Hoods, LLC.