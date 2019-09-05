Express Partners with Negin Mirsalehi on Exclusive Collection Launching in New York

The first fashion collaboration for Mirsalehi, the collection features more than 50 versatile downtown classics reimagined through a global lens. It boasts bold prints, exotic patterns, and timeless silhouettes that can be dressed up or down. "This capsule is perfect for mixing and matching. It's full of possibilities," said Mirsalehi. The collection offers a range of on-trend staples for Fall, including a snakeskin pencil skirt, plaid boyfriend blazer, sweetheart knit sweater, wide leg jumpsuit, cozy Sherpa jacket, and more.

Designed for today's founders and dreamers, Mirsalehi's inspiration for this collection comes from her own confidence to embrace personal style. "My collection is for women who love to explore, take risks, and try new things," she added.

"Negin is an international influencer and an astute business woman with an incredible eye for what's next. It's this unique combination that made her the perfect partner for Express. Our collection with Negin is modern, wearable, and full of versatile pieces that make it easier for real women to navigate their experiences with style," said Tim Baxter, chief executive officer at Express.

To celebrate the collection launch, Express and Negin Mirsalehi will host a fireside discussion today, September 5, at Spring Studios in connection with NYFW: The Shows. Moderated by TV host and international best-selling author Tan France, Mirsalehi will take the stage to discuss the collection and the power of an influencer-led brand.

The limited-edition collection is available in sizes XS-L and 00-12 in selects stores and online at express.com beginning September 5. Pieces range from $49.90-$178.00.

The Express x Negin Mirsalehi Collection was created in collaboration with Reunited Clothing, LLC.

About Negin Mirsalehi:

Mirsalehi is an international influencer with a reach of more than 5.5 million Instagram followers and over 303.7K YouTube subscribers. Mirsalehi's audience—which she began building after graduating college with a master's degree in Marketing in 2012—calls on her for inimitable fashion expertise, a warm global perspective, and a carefully curated modern aesthetic. Her content is elevated, high quality and immersive, offering followers a 360-view into her world. In 2015, Mirsalehi founded and self-funded her own haircare line, Gisou, based on the holistic and natural properties drawn from her Persian family's seven generation beekeeping heritage.

About Express:

Express is a leading fashion brand for women and men. Since 1980, Express has provided the latest apparel and accessories to help customers build a wardrobe for every occasion, offering fashion and quality at an attractive value. The company operates more than 600 retail and factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online destination. Express merchandise is also available at franchise locations and online in Latin America. For more information, please visit www.express.com.

