Express' People‑First Approach Earns 2026 Best of Staffing® Honors and 5‑Year Gold Achievement

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Employment Professionals has once again demonstrated its leadership in staffing excellence, earning ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards. In addition, the company received the esteemed Best of Staffing® Client 5‑Year Gold Award, recognizing consistent, top‑tier client satisfaction ratings.

Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards

Based entirely on client and candidate ratings, fewer than 1% of staffing companies in the U.S. and Canada earn both the Client and Talent Awards in the same year, placing Express in an exceptionally select group of service leaders.

On average, clients of winning agencies are 50% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided, and placed candidates are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Industry-Leading Satisfaction Scores

Express continues to outperform the staffing industry by a wide margin, achieving the strongest satisfaction results available from this year's survey data:

77.1% of clients rated their experience a 9 or 10, surpassing the 55% industry average.

77.4% placed job candidates rated Express a 9 or 10, compared with the 50% industry average.

"I am deeply proud of our franchisees and their staff for the care and dedication they bring to their work," said Bob Funk Jr., CEO, President and Chairman of Express Employment International. "In a time when much of the world is turning to automation, our people continue to invest in real relationships with job seekers, with clients and within their communities. That human connection is the heart of Express, and it's what makes these achievements truly meaningful."

Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated, added it was an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners.

"These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches," he said. "Their work is shaping the future of staffing and recruiting, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements."

Express is committed to the vision of helping as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people. With its international headquarters based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Express has more than 870 franchises in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Robert (Bob) Funk Jr.

Robert (Bob) Funk Jr. is the Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Express Employment International, a global staffing franchisor founded and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He leads a portfolio of workforce solution brands, including the flagship Express Employment Professionals franchise, along with several affiliated brands serving specialized markets. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing more than 11 million people globally since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, fuel data-driven action, build reputation and future-proof their organizations with third-party validation. Learn more at ClearlyRated.com/Solutions .

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

