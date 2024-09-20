Express Scripts Comments on FTC's Reckless Insulin Action

Express Scripts was the first to cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin medications at $25 for a 30-day supply in 2019, well before the government took action

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Scripts by Evernorth, a subsidiary of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), today issued the following statement in response to the Federal Trade Commission's reckless insulin action:

Attributable to Andrea Nelson, Chief Legal Officer, The Cigna Group:

"This action continues a troubling pattern from the FTC of unsubstantiated and ideologically-driven attacks on pharmacy benefit managers, following the FTC's biased and misleading July 2024 report, which Express Scripts demanded the Commission retract earlier this week. Once again, the FTC – a government agency funded by taxpayer dollars – is proving that the FTC does not understand drug pricing and instead is choosing to ignore the facts and score political points, rather than focus on its duty to protect consumers.

"The fact is that in the unlikely event the FTC succeeds in its suit and forces PBMs to include drugs on formulary even if they have higher net costs for plan sponsors – and regardless of whether they are clinically necessary – the FTC will drive drug prices higher in this country. This will hurt consumers and those who provide their prescription drug benefits – including employers, labor unions, and the federal government itself.

"Express Scripts intends to vigorously defend itself to protect our ability to lower drug costs for the thousands of clients and the millions of Americans we serve. In a world where pharmaceutical manufacturers continue to raise the price of medications every year, Express Scripts' work is more important than ever, and we won't allow baseless suits and false information to deter us from our mission."

Facts about Express Scripts and insulin can be found here. Additional information about Express Scripts' lawsuit filed against the FTC on September 17 to demand the retraction of its flawed and unsubstantiated report on pharmacy benefit managers can be found here.

