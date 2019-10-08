Express Scripts Introduces 2020 Medicare Part D Plan Offerings

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Scripts announced today its Express Scripts Medicare® prescription drug plan (PDP) offerings for 2020, with three high-value options for coverage and savings – Saver, Value and Choice – including a $0 copay on all Tier 1 drugs via home delivery from Express Scripts Pharmacy℠.

The company's popular, low-premium Saver plan will continue to provide affordable access to more than 2,800 commonly used medications, while offering a preferred pharmacy network that includes CVS Pharmacy®, Walmart and the Kroger Family of Pharmacies.

"Savings and meeting seniors' prescription needs have made our Saver plan so successful," said Jennie Knisley, Vice President, Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, Express Scripts. "Its affordable monthly premium and preferred pharmacy network provide high value at a low cost. For seniors with more complex medication needs, our Value and Choice plans offer a broader range of coverage options on both generic and brand-name drugs to help Medicare beneficiaries better manage their medication costs."

The Saver plan offers premiums as low as $18.30 per month1 with a $0 deductible on Tiers 1 and 2 medications. A 1-month supply of Tier 1 generic medications is approximately $1 and $4 for Tier 2 generic medications when filled at one of more than 16,000 preferred retail pharmacies nationwide.2 The copays for a 90-day supply of Tier 1 or Tier 2 generic medications are $0 and $8, respectively, via home delivery from Express Scripts Pharmacy.

New for 2020, the Express Scripts Medicare Choice plan will have a $0 deductible on Tiers 1 and 2 medications, and only a $250 deductible on drugs in Tiers 3 through 5, which is a $100 decrease from 2019 and lower than the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) standard deductible of $435. Also, the Choice plan offers additional coverage in the Coverage Gap for Tiers 1 and 2 drugs.

Both Express Scripts Medicare Value and Choice plans provide broader medication access with low-cost preferred pharmacy options. Each will deliver a comprehensive formulary with nearly 3,000 medications for the Value plan and 3,200 medications for the Choice plan. You can get plan coverage as high as 75% for specialty medications, after the deductible is met. Further cost savings can be achieved by using the plans' network of more than 24,000 preferred pharmacies, including Walgreens, the Kroger Family of Pharmacies, and local, independent pharmacies nationwide.

"For more than 15 years, Express Scripts Medicare plans have been caring for millions of beneficiaries nationwide, whether they need occasional medications, or have chronic prescription drug needs," said Knisley. "With 24/7 access to Express Scripts pharmacists to answer prescription medication questions, and specialist pharmacists and nurses who provide personalized care based on enhanced condition-specific training and experience, we help our enrollees achieve optimal health outcomes."

Enrollment for the 2020 plan year runs from October 15 through December 7, 2019. Coverage begins on January 1, 2020. The Saver and Value plans are offered in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The Choice plan is offered in all regions except Puerto Rico.

To learn more about the Express Scripts Medicare plan options, visit: express-scriptsmedicare.com/info, or call toll-free 1.866.544.3794. TTY users should call 1.800.716.3231.

Disclaimers

Express Scripts Medicare® (PDP) is a prescription drug plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Express Scripts Medicare depends on contract renewal. This information is not a complete description of benefits. Call 1.866.544.3794 (TTY: 1.800.716.3231) for more information.

Express Scripts Medicare (PDP) complies with applicable federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability or sex.

Other pharmacies are available in our network.

1Saver plan's monthly premiums vary by region.

2Express Scripts Medicare's pharmacy network includes limited lower-cost, preferred pharmacies in rural areas in AK; the Saver plan also includes limited lower-cost, preferred pharmacies in rural areas in IA, MN, MT, ND, NE, SD and WY, and in suburban areas in PR. The lower costs advertised in our plan materials for these pharmacies may not be available at the pharmacy you use. For up-to-date information about our network pharmacies, including whether there are any lower-cost preferred pharmacies in your area, please call Customer Service at 1.866.544.3794 (TTY: 1.800.716.3231), or consult the online pharmacy directory at express-scriptsmedicare.com/2020network.

© 2019 Express Scripts. All Rights Reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

