Express Scripts' myMatrixx Launches myDataSense Analytics Tool

ST. LOUIS and TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- myMatrixx®, a leader in pharmacy services for workers' compensation programs and a subsidiary of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX), announces the release of myDataSenseSM, an innovative and customizable digital analytics tool that will help drive patient safety and savings.

The myDataSense tool combines comprehensive data, clinical pharmacy expertise and a world-class customer service model to enable clients to quickly access relevant and actionable insights.

"Workers' compensation is at an ever-increasing risk of disconnected care and unpredictable expenses," said Mike Cirillo, President, myMatrixx. "The myDataSense digital tool allows clients to quickly visualize real-time results of their program to help ensure injured employees are receiving appropriate care.

"With myDataSense insights, we're able to incorporate clinical analysis and machine learning to measure diverse pharmacy utilization patterns for each patient. With this data, we can identify the need for clinical interventions and quantify the benefits of those interventions."

The myDataSense tool transforms data from a variety of sources, including pharmacy events, prescribers and drug references, into a highly visual dashboard that provides real-time analysis and more efficient program management.

myMatrixx reported a 3.3% decrease in workers' compensation pharmacy spend in 2017 in its 12th annual Drug Trend Report. In 2017, more than half of myMatrixx Workers' Compensation plans reduced drug spending. In addition, myMatrixx reported drug spend on opioids declined 11.9% for workers' compensation payers in 2017.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts is a healthcare opportunity company. Empowered by our legacy as an industry innovator, we dare to imagine – and deliver – a better healthcare system with improved health outcomes and lower costs. From pharmacy and medical benefits management, to specialty pharmacy care, and everything in between – we uncover opportunities to make healthcare work better.

Our home base is St. Louis, but our reach extends across the nation, helping millions of Americans. We stand alongside those we serve, collaborating with our clients and partners to develop personalized solutions that make a meaningful difference.

We believe healthcare can do more. We are Champions For BetterSM.

For more information, visit Lab.Express-Scripts.com or follow @ExpressScripts on Twitter.

About myMatrixx, an Express Scripts company

myMatrixx is a full-service workers' compensation pharmacy benefit management company focused on patient advocacy. By combining agile technology, clinical expertise and advanced business analytics, myMatrixx simplifies workers' compensation claims management. Located in Tampa, Fla., myMatrixx has positioned itself as a thought leader in the workers' compensation industry.

For more information, visit myMatrixx.com

Media Contact:

Christine Portell, Express Scripts

cportell@express-scripts.com

314-409-7990

SOURCE Express Scripts

Related Links

http://www.express-scripts.com

