Express Scripts Names Mike Cirillo President of myMatrixx

"We are pleased to welcome Mike to the organization," said Michael Donnelly, Vice President & General Manager, Federal Pharmacy Division of Express Scripts. "With more than 25 years of leadership experience in workers' compensation, claims management and pharmacy, Mike is well poised to lead this organization."

In this role, Cirillo will set the strategic direction for myMatrixx, helping to grow the business and assist with the integration activities already underway since the acquisition of myMatrixx in May 2017.

"Through merging the core capabilities of Express Scripts and myMatrixx, the organization continues to deliver superior clinical expertise, advanced analytics and customized client experiences," said Donnelly.

Underlining the growing need for novel workers' compensation solutions, myMatrixx' efforts to curtail the opioid epidemic continue to drive results, with double-digit decreases in opioid spending year-over-year.

Most recently, Cirillo served as president of Specialty Solutions Rx, where he helped deliver cost-reduction solutions to national accounts and payers by enabling better patient outcomes. He holds an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from Western New England College.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts puts medicine within reach of tens of millions of people by aligning with plan sponsors, taking bold action and delivering patient-centered care to make better health more affordable and accessible.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Express Scripts provides integrated pharmacy benefit management services, including network-pharmacy claims processing, home delivery pharmacy care, specialty pharmacy care, specialty benefit management, benefit-design consultation, drug utilization review, formulary management, and medical and drug data analysis services. Express Scripts also distributes a full range of biopharmaceutical products and provides extensive cost-management and patient-care services.

For more information, visit Lab.Express-Scripts.com or follow @ExpressScripts on Twitter.

About myMatrixx, an Express Scripts company

myMatrixx® is a full-service workers compensation pharmacy benefit management company focused on patient advocacy. By combining agile technology, clinical expertise and advanced business analytics, myMatrixx simplifies workers' compensation claims management. Located in Tampa, Florida, myMatrixx has positioned itself as a thought leader in the workers' compensation industry.

For more information, visit myMatrixx.com

