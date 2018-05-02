Express Scripts Ranked as a Top 50 Inclusive company by DiversityInc

"We are proud to be recognized by DiversityInc for creating a culture which celebrates the unique talents, values and perspectives contributed by every one of our more than 27,000 colleagues," said Tim Wentworth, Express Scripts president and CEO. "Our diversity makes Express Scripts more resilient, innovative and better able to put medicine within reach for more than 80 million Americans."

The annual DiversityInc Top 50 list is an empirically driven ranking of companies that excel in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ and veterans. It also recognizes senior leadership commitment and supplier diversity.

"Express Scripts continues to make tremendous strides in our diversity and inclusion efforts," said Susan Stith, vice president, Diversity, Inclusion & Corporate Giving. "Not only do we maintain inclusive policies, but we also encourage a diverse environment where employees feel heard, respected and supported. Whether it's through development opportunities, Employee Resource Groups or having courageous conversations, we're building and sustaining a diverse and inclusive company."

Express Scripts' commitment starts at the top, with one of the most diverse Boards of Directors in America. Nearly 70 percent of the company's workforce are women, 40 percent are minority, and 12 percent are bilingual.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts is leading the way for tens of millions of people by aligning with plan sponsors, taking bold action and delivering patient-centered care to make better health more affordable and accessible.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Express Scripts provides a full range of integrated pharmacy benefit management services, including home delivery pharmacy care, specialty pharmacy care and benefit management, benefit-design consultation, drug utilization review, formulary management and medical and drug data analysis, that guide patients and plans toward better health by prioritizing care and increasing savings. Our services drive down the cost of care for employer-funded, Medicare, Medicaid and Public Exchange plans, and create the headroom needed to keep patients' cost-share low, access broad, and do more for those who are challenged by high out-of-pocket costs. Express Scripts also distributes a full range of biopharmaceutical products and offers innovative medical benefit management services.

