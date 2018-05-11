Express Scripts Statement on Administration's Comments on Drug Pricing

"President Trump rightly recognizes drug companies charge way too much, and their prices need to come down. Express Scripts leads the way in reining in costs and improving care. By taking on tough challenges, we helped employers save $32 billion on their prescription drug bill in 2017 alone. We take decisive action to improve affordability and access for the 83 million Americans we serve. For more than 30 years, Express Scripts has been a champion in the fight to lower drug costs. Express Scripts stands up to drug companies and drug stores to make sure that everyone – patients, employers, health plans, unions and public programs – get a fair deal for the money they spend. It is clear, based on today's comments, that our role has never been more important to improving healthcare."

"In particular we were pleased that the Administration recognized and endorsed policies that we have advocated for over the years, including increasing access to biosimilars, increasing the number of generic drugs available, and eliminating gag clauses and clawbacks -- anti-patient practices that we do not engage in. We look forward to working with the Administration to enact pro-patient, pro-payer policies."

