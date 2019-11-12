Express Scripts Unveils Reimagined Research Lab To Accelerate Transformation Of Health Care In The U.S.

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Scripts announced a new chapter in its mission to take on America's toughest health care challenges with the opening of its newly updated and expanded Lab – a reimagined, technologically advanced research and solution design center where a diverse team of experts work to make health care simpler, more affordable and more predictable.

"For more than 30 years, Express Scripts has led the industry in inventing new solutions for some of the most difficult problems in health care, and changing 'what if?' to 'what is,'" said Tim Wentworth, President, Express Scripts and Cigna Heath Services. "In this rapidly changing health care landscape, there has never been a more important time to double down on our investment in research and technology, and in the incredibly talented St. Louis community, so we can create a better health care experience for the people we serve."

Working in the Lab is a team of more than 160 experts – including physicians, pharmacists, nurses, data and behavioral scientists, and user experience and solution designers – who use their expertise, our vast data resources and advanced technology to generate and test ideas for improving care, service and costs. In the first half of 2019, solutions created at the Lab delivered health plans, employers and their beneficiaries more than $14 billion in savings.

"We are living during an exciting era in St. Louis' history with a renewed spirit of optimism, confidence and growth unfolding," said Jason Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Arch to Park LLC. "Express Scripts has helped usher in this renaissance with endeavors such as the Lab, and its continued commitment to innovation. On behalf of the civic and economic development community, I thank you for this investment, for your enduring confidence in St. Louis, and for the millions of lives you continue to improve every single day."

As part of the expansion, Express Scripts created a new Rapid Prototyping and Immersion space where our experts and partners -- including plan sponsors, patients, providers, research fellows and entrepreneurs -- can experience and better understand living with chronic and complex illnesses, and then test new technologies and approaches that can improve that experience as well as their health. A new Voice of the Customer command center integrates artificial intelligence, machine learning and billions of data elements to help us isolate precisely what patients, and their physicians, need to improve service, care, outcomes and lower costs.

"In the next decade, we are going to see health care change dramatically, and we believe technology will play an even greater role in a person's care than ever before," said Glen Stettin, MD, Sr. Vice President & Chief Innovation Officer, Express Scripts. "We have painstakingly reconstructed the Lab so our team, and our partners, can immerse themselves in the health experience and prepare for the dramatic changes in care that are on the horizon."

Express Scripts is a health care opportunity company. Empowered by our legacy as an industry innovator, we dare to imagine — and deliver — a better health care system with greater choice, predictability, affordability and improved outcomes. From pharmacy and medical benefits management, to specialty pharmacy care and everything in between, we uncover opportunities to make health care better.

We stand alongside our clients and partners, collaborating to develop personalized solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve, whenever and wherever it's needed. We believe health care can do more.

We are Champions For BetterSM.

Express Scripts, a Cigna company, unlocks new value in pharmacy, medical and beyond to further total health for all.

