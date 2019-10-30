Express Unveils New NBA Game Changers Campaign for 2019-2020 Season

Through a series of digital and video assets, Express portrays the individual stories of each athlete, revealing not only how they made it to the league, but also the hard work, struggles, and successes they face as professional basketball players. With an emphasis on the Express Performance Collection and new NBA Licensed Collection offerings, the campaign reveals how fashion has become an integral part of each athlete's life.

Express is leveling up its NBA partnership through collaborations with NBA 2K — the next iteration of the top-selling and top-rated NBA video game simulation series — and EA SPORTS NBA LIVE Mobile, the most played basketball game in the world. This gives customers access to in-game content and special offers.

"NBA athletes continue to evolve as fashion trend-setters and have become just as well-known for their personal style as their performance on the court," said Sara Tervo, chief marketing officer at Express. "This upcoming season, we'll continue to deliver relevant content plays and styling inspiration to our customers through our NBA Game Changers campaign and partnership with the league with a few new, exciting twists along the way."

The integrated marketing campaign will premiere across Express' digital, social media, and in-store platforms as well as the NBA's digital and social media platforms beginning this month. For more information, visit www.express.com.

About Express, Inc.

Express is a leading fashion brand for women and men. Since 1980, Express has provided the latest apparel and accessories to help customers build a wardrobe for every occasion, offering fashion and quality at an attractive value. The company operates more than 600 retail and factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online destination. Express merchandise is also available at franchise locations and online in Latin America. For more information, please visit www.express.com.

SOURCE Express, Inc.

