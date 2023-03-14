Express Wash Concepts Announces Appointment of Craig Van Bremen as Chief Development Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced the appointment of Craig Van Bremen as the company's Chief Development Officer (CDO). For the past five years, Van Bremen served as Vice President of Development and Acquisitions for Green Clean Express Auto Wash, the company's Virginia and North Carolina-based express tunnel car wash brand. As an EWC Partner and CDO, Van Bremen will continue to spearhead the company's multi-brand development strategy, including site selection, real estate development and construction, and data analysis initiatives.

Craig Van Bremen, Express Wash Concepts Partner and Chief Development Officer

"We are pleased to welcome Craig to this well-deserved, expanded role," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "Craig's remarkable car wash industry development track record, and demonstrated commitment to excellence, will be critical to our continued success as we expand into existing and new markets."

Van Bremen brings more than 20 years of experience leading high-performance teams and developing data driven strategies across multiple industries including real estate development, intelligence and defense, and commercial banking. Under his leadership, EWC has grown to more than 80 locations and five brands across five states. The company plans to open more than 15 additional locations by the end of 2023.

"EWC is at a pivotal time in the company's overall growth cycle, and I look forward to collaborating with our executive leadership and corporate development teams to continue responsible, multi-market expansion," said Van Bremen.

Van Bremen earned his bachelor's degree in aviation from Ohio University and an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business. He is a U.S. Air Force Veteran having served in both Operation Enduring & Iraqi Freedom.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 80+ award winning, express car wash locations across five states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

