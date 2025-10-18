Express Wash Concepts Launches Major Q4 Hiring Initiative and National Hiring Day to Support Unprecedented Growth

Fast-growing express car wash operator plans to hire 450 new team members across six states, offering competitive pay, profit sharing, and clear career paths

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash operators, today announced a major Q4 hiring initiative to fill approximately 450 new positions across its six-state network. The hiring wave supports ongoing expansion and new site openings under the company's five brands — Moo Moo Express, Flying Ace Express, Clean Express, Green Clean Express, and Bee Clean Express — bringing total employment to more than 1,850 team members companywide.

"Our company is experiencing unprecedented opportunities for growth across every market," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "Behind that growth is our people — the dedicated, high-performing team members who deliver exceptional service and uphold our promise to enhance people, communities, and cars through the power of clean. Whether you're starting your career or looking to further enhance your leadership skills, there's never been a better time to grow with us."

National Hiring Day – October 29

As part of the initiative, Express Wash Concepts will host its first-ever National Hiring Day on Wednesday, October 29, from 10:00am – 2:00pm, with events taking place across key markets including Central Ohio, Cleveland, Dayton/Cincinnati, Detroit and Toledo. Site locations are as follows:

Moo Moo Express Car Wash- Central Ohio: 3880 Park Mill Run Dr . Hilliard, OH 43026

Hilliard, OH 43026 Clean Express Auto Wash – Cleveland: 4365 Mayfield Road South Euclid, OH 44121

Flying Ace Express Car Wash – Dayton: 4075 Wilmington Pike Dayton, OH 45440

Clean Express Auto Wash – Detroit: 28740 Mound Rd Warren, MI 48092

Clean Express Auto Wash – Toledo: 5902 Dorr St Toledo, OH 43615

Candidates are encouraged to attend in person to meet hiring managers, learn about open opportunities, and experience EWC's people-first culture firsthand. Positions are available across all markets and all brands, and include both part-time and full-time year-round roles.

Competitive Pay and Pathways to Advancement

Express Wash Concepts offers industry-leading compensation across all positions, including profit sharing and incentives tied to performance and leadership roles:

Team Member: $15.00/hour + Residual Incentive

$15.00/hour + Residual Incentive Team Leader: $17.50/hour + Profit Sharing

$17.50/hour + Profit Sharing Assistant Site Manager: $21.63/hour + Profit Sharing

$21.63/hour + Profit Sharing Membership Sales Associate: $18.00/hour + Residual Incentive

$18.00/hour + Residual Incentive Site Manager: Base Salary $55,000 with potential to earn up to $100,000 annually

Base Salary $55,000 with potential to earn up to $100,000 annually Service Technicians: Potential to earn up to $100,000 annually

Why Employees Love Working at EWC

Beyond pay and benefits, EWC is known for creating a culture where people build careers, as evidenced by "Top Workplace" designations from the Cleveland Plain Dealer and (614) Magazine. Team members value:

Growth Opportunities – Clear, transparent paths to leadership

– Clear, transparent paths to leadership Recognition & Rewards – From monthly bonuses to company-wide celebrations

– From monthly bonuses to company-wide celebrations Stability – Year-round employment with a growing, recession-resilient brand

– Year-round employment with a growing, recession-resilient brand Culture – A supportive, team-driven environment built on positivity, integrity and respect

As EWC continues to expand throughout Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and beyond, the company remains focused on hiring and developing top talent who share its passion for customer experience and community impact. For more information or to apply, visit www.expresswashconcepts.com/careers.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 124 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts