Express Wash Concepts Named to Inc. 5000 for Sixth Time

EWC ranks #3,005 with 102% three-year revenue growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's leading express car wash operators, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, marking the company's sixth appearance on the annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. EWC ranked #3,005 nationally with 102% three-year revenue growth and joins 38 other Central Ohio companies and 132 consumer services companies recognized on this year's list.

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the sixth time is a meaningful recognition of the sustained growth and momentum our team has built," said John Roush, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Express Wash Concepts. "As we continue to scale across our core markets, we remain focused on disciplined growth—investing in our people, strengthening the communities we serve and consistently delivering the exceptional wash experience our customers expect from EWC."

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies— as of December 31, 2025.

Today, Express Wash Concepts operates 142 express car wash locations across eight core markets: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Detroit, Hampton Roads, Pittsburgh and Toledo. Continuing its strategy of disciplined development within established markets, EWC expects an additional 20 locations to open or break ground by the end of 2026.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, are available at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2026.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 142 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club packages offer members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com or view EWC's history here.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts