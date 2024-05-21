Expressable Raises $26M Series B to Expand Access to its Technology-Enabled Speech Therapy Solution

Funding will accelerate Expressable's market leadership and growing partnerships with leading health plan and provider groups

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expressable , the market leader in research-based, family-centered speech therapy care, announced today it raised $26 million in Series B funding led by global investment firm HarbourVest Partners, with participation from Digitalis Ventures and existing investors F-Prime Capital and Lerer Hippeau.

Expressable’s novel speech therapy solution integrates virtual services with its comprehensive education and technology platform.

The financing will support efforts to enhance the company's technology-enabled care delivery platform, expand their clinical network of W2-employed speech-language pathologists, and accelerate a growing roster of health plan and provider partnerships across the country.

"Speech therapy has transformational impacts on a child's life, yet too many children today are left severely underserved risking delayed outcomes and cost-intensive care," said President and Chief Clinical Officer Leanne Sherred, M.S. CCC-SLP. "We're grateful to HarbourVest and all of our investors for sharing in our mission of reinventing the current standard of care, a critical endeavor given speech therapy's tremendous impact on healthy childhood development."

Decades of research support family-centered care as the gold standard in improving pediatric speech outcomes, yet millions of children in the United States remain untreated or undertreated. Children with speech and language impairment suffer increased risk of learning disabilities, behavioral disorders, poor academic achievement, and impacts on socio-emotional health.

Expressable integrates virtual services with its comprehensive education and technology platform, empowering caregivers to incorporate therapy techniques into the home for faster positive outcomes and more cost-effective care.

"We're thrilled to partner with Expressable as they continue to scale their category-defining speech therapy solution for this growing market need," said Michael Guiness, Principal at HarbourVest. "Generating better outcomes through their novel care model is a win-win for patients, payers, and providers that aligns incentives and addresses disparities in access."

Since 2020, Expressable has been leading the way in developing a better care model that improves the patient experience, with over 90% of patients achieving clinical progress towards their established care plans and thousands of 5-star reviews.

Expressable has partnered with hundreds of health plans nationwide, including Medicaid, to make high-quality therapy more accessible to everyone in need. Their therapy platform is now available in all 50 states to millions of families and individuals with timely, in-network coverage.

To learn more about Expressable and its offerings visit www.expressable.com .

About Expressable

Expressable is a virtual speech therapy provider committed to expanding access to quality services for everyone in need. Expressable has pioneered a family-centered and research-based care model that uses technology and education to integrate speech therapy techniques into children's daily lives, improving outcomes and experiences. For more information, please visit www.expressable.com .

About HarbourVest

HarbourVest is an independent, global private markets firm with over 40 years of experience and more than $125 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2023. Our interwoven platform provides clients access to global primary funds, secondary transactions, direct co-investments, real assets and infrastructure, and private credit. Our strengths extend across strategies, enabled by our team of more than 1,150 employees, including more than 230 investment professionals across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Across our private markets platform, our team has committed more than $59 billion to newly-formed funds, completed over $53 billion in secondary purchases, and invested over $39 billion in direct operating companies. We partner strategically and plan our offerings innovatively to provide our clients with access, insight, and global opportunities.

About Digitalis

Digitalis Ventures backs founders solving critical problems in health. The firm invests in early-stage companies across life sciences, health technology & services, and animal health with the goal of supporting them through multiple rounds of financing. Digitalis is headquartered in New York City.

