AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expressable has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®, a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe, high-quality patient care.

Expressable underwent a rigorous onsite review on September 18, 2024. The Joint Commission evaluated compliance with standards spanning several areas, including emergency management, client safety, leadership, data management, and clinical care. Onsite observations of direct client care and interviews with caregivers and speech-language pathologists were also conducted.

Expressable Speech Therapy Awarded Accreditation from The Joint Commission Post this

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance.

"As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with health care organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate," says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. "Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend Expressable for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity, and compassion for all patients."

"At Expressable, leading with the highest quality of speech therapy is our top priority," says Leanne Sherred, MS, CCC-SLP, president and chief clinical officer, Expressable. "This is why we decided to pursue accreditation and certification with The Joint Commission. Our unique model of speech therapy is research-based, family-centered, and focused on accessibility. We're dedicated to reimagining speech therapy to make it as effective as possible, and we're incredibly proud of the care our speech therapists provide to their clients every day."

After choosing to pursue accreditation, Expressable spent more than 15 months preparing. These efforts included detailed reviews of existing policies and in-depth analysis across all departments, including Human Resources, Quality, Product, Onboarding, and Performance–all to ensure the highest level of care is being delivered to meet the standards of The Joint Commission.

Expressable is a virtual speech therapy provider committed to expanding access to quality services for everyone in need. Expressable has pioneered a family-centered and research-based care model that uses technology and education to integrate speech therapy techniques into people's daily lives, improving outcomes and experiences. For more information, please visit www.expressable.com .

