ExpressCare Walk-in Medical Centers Opened Its 32nd Urgent Care Clinic in Forest Hill, Maryland

FOREST HILL, Md., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland-based urgent care centers, ExpressCare Urgent Care Center announces the opening of its newest walk-in medical clinic in Forest Hill, Maryland. (2006 Rock Spring Road, Forest Hill, Maryland 21050)

ExpressCare Urgent Care Centers will celebrate the opening of the newest clinic with an Open House Celebration on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11:00am to 3:00pm. The public is invited to tour our new facility as well as be treated to free gifts for children, free medical kits for parents, free Chick-Fil-A sandwiches and Kona Ice treats. Face painting and other surprises will be happening on site as well. The event will be broadcast by 103.7, WXCY-FM. Regular business hours commence August 5, 2019

The location marks the 32nd location for the growing urgent care chain. ExpressCare Urgent Care Centers has partnered with Lifebridge Health and has extended its operation to 32 locations in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, with continued expansions planned.

ExpressCare Urgent Care Centers offer urgent care medical services. Why wait in the emergency room for non-life threatening medical conditions? ExpressCare Urgent Care centers are available when your regular clinic is closed or you can't get a timely appointment with your physician. With digital x-rays and labs on-site, ExpressCare offers immediate medical treatment for common illnesses and injuries such as: coughs, flu, fever, nausea, infections, earaches, sore throats, fractures, sprains, bites, burns, sutures, and much more. Physicals, sports injuries, and work injuries are performed on a walk-in basis. All patients receive a telephone call the next day so their condition can be monitored and questions answered. ExpressCare is open 7 days a week from 8:00am to 9:00pm. No appointment is necessary. ExpressCare offers Express Pass, an on-line registration service where patients can check in and reserve a time at any ExpressCare location. To register, go to www.whywaitintheer.com

In addition to giving excellent medical care, Maurice Reid, Founder, CEO and Chief Medical Director believes in giving back to the community. Working with community programs and sports organizations and ExpressCare's signature high school scholarship programs, ExpressCare was voted by the Daily Record Readers as The Best Urgent Care Centers in Maryland for 2018 and Dover Post and Smyrna/Clayton Sun Times readers' First State Favorite Walk-In/ Urgent Care in 2019.

For more information on ExpressCare Urgent Care Centers, visit us at www.whywaitintheer.com or call 410-569-2441.

