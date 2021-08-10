Expression Networks and GHX Receive Health and Human Services (HHS) Award to Support Development of Predictive Analytics Tool

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expression Networks, a leading provider of complete technology solutions to the Department of Defense, and Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), operator of the healthcare industry's largest cloud-based trading network that connects those who buy, sell and use products needed to deliver patient care, announced that they are collaborating to develop a unique prototype that will help predict supply constraints and disease hotspots throughout the United States.

The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) has awarded Expression Networks a phase 2 award in support of the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium's (MTEC) National Emergency Telecritical Care Network (NETCCN) Project. NETCCN is focused on supporting the extension of high-quality, remote intensive care to traditional and non-traditional and temporary healthcare facilities that lack adequate critical care expertise and resources necessary to combat future crises.

Leveraging GHX's extensive pool of existing supply chain data and analytics in combination with other data sources and reporting capabilities, Expression Networks will build a predictive analytics engine that could help the Federal government gain earlier visibility into supply shortages and make more data-driven decisions during national health emergencies such as COVID-19. The predictive analytics prototype, called the supply constraint predictor, is intended to help the government better identify where and when surges are happening with near real-time visibility and inform decisions such as how and where to deploy the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) repository. The funding stems from a contract sponsored by the HHS and was awarded through MTEC.

As a prime contractor on the MTEC NETCCN award, Expression Networks engaged GHX as one of its exclusive data partners. GHX was selected for its position in the healthcare industry as a neutral party and its unique, comprehensive data set that includes both pre-COVID-19 and COVID-19-era information at the category level on critical care products, including personal protective equipment (PPE) and industry accepted substitutes. Existing GHX supply chain data will be used in conjunction with other data sources and Expression Network's artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and data analysis capabilities to support the broader NETCCN pilot project focused on critical care and supply shortages to better support national disaster response.

"With our digital modernization know-how combined with GHX's extensive data set and healthcare industry expertise, we are poised to create predictive analytics that anticipate and recommend actions, increasing the likelihood of positive outcomes," said Cindy Crump, Director, Medical Business, Expression Networks. "Having worked with GHX in the past, we knew we could count on their team to deliver clean, high quality and accurate data into our predictive models. Together, we aim to collect sufficient data to train our model to become a premier early warning system to detect critical supply issues before they escalate, and better guide the deployment of life-saving medical supplies to areas in the greatest need."

"The pandemic may have strained the healthcare supply chain, but to help prevent the pressures of another national emergency from causing it to break, the U.S. needs a system that can anticipate needs to avoid the types of critical product shortages we experienced during COVID-19," said Bruce Johnson, president and CEO, GHX. "GHX is uniquely positioned to support Expression Networks in its development of this analytics engine thanks to our deep experience working with supply chain partners, comprehensive view across the industry and near real time demand signal data leading to a keen awareness of where supply needs exist. This collaboration is just one example of the breadth and depth of critical data that GHX can provide in the pursuit of building more agile and resilient healthcare supply chains."

The MTEC NETCCN program is focused on the enhanced development of integrated technologies and clinical workflows to establish and rapidly scale virtual wards. Technologies, such as the prototype Expression Networks is building with the support of GHX's stockpile of data and insights, hold the potential to push this initiative forward and create an added line of defense for populations that require more advanced critical care support.

About Expression Networks

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Washington DC, Expression Networks provides data fusion, data analytics, software engineering, information technology, and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of State, and national security community. Expression Networks was ranked #1 on the Washington Technology 2018's Fast 50 list of fastest growing small business Government contractors and a Top 20 Big Data Solutions Provider by CIO Review. Expression Networks is a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital. To learn more or join our team, visit www.expr.net.

About GHX

Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of world-class, cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub. GHX has also launched a COVID-19 Information Center that provides a wealth of free resources and access to data and information needed to help serve patients and protect staff during the pandemic.

About US Army Medical Research and Development Command

The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command is the Army's medical materiel developer, with responsibility for medical research, development, and acquisition. USAMRDC produces medical solutions for the battlefield with a focus on various areas of biomedical research, including military infectious diseases, combat casualty care, military operational medicine, medical chemical and biological defense, and clinical and rehabilitative medicine.

About MTEC

MTEC is a biomedical technology consortium collaborating with multiple government agencies under a 10-year renewable Other Transactional Agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command. MTEC is managed by Advanced Technology International. To find out more about MTEC, visit mtec-sc.org.

The views expressed in this news release/article are those of the authors and may not reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Army, Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.

SOURCE GHX

Related Links

www.ghx.com

