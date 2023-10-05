EXPRESSION SYSTEMS INTRODUCES CHEMICALLY DEFINED INSECT CELL CULTURE MEDIUM FOR SUPERIOR PROTEIN EXPRESSION YIELDS

Advancion Corporation

05 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

ESF AdvanCD™ is a 100% chemically defined, animal-origin-free, protein-free, serum-free insect cell culture medium for use in viral vector manufacturing, structural biology and other applications  

DAVIS, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expression Systems, an Advancion company, today introduced a new, chemically defined insect cell culture medium that offers exceptional performance while improving the consistency and efficiency of gene therapy and other biologics manufacturing processes.  

ESF AdvanCD™ chemically defined insect cell culture medium is a proprietary formulation manufactured exclusively by Expression Systems, a leading global provider of specialty cell culture media formulations, cell lines, and contract services for the baculovirus expression platform. The ESF AdvanCD cell culture medium supports scalable baculovirus infection and protein expression in Spodoptera and Trichoplusia cell lines.

"ESF AdvanCD cell culture medium is the next generation of Expression Systems' best-in-class products for developing and producing advanced therapies leveraging the productivity advantages of the BEVS platform," said Dr. Thera Mulvania, President, Expression Systems. "ESF AdvanCD enables exceptional Sf9 growth and viability, and we see up to double the capacity for cell growth compared to other commercially available media, depending on your construct and culturing conditions."  

ESF AdvanCD cell culture medium is offered as a ready-to-use liquid formulation with no supplementation required. The formulation is adapted for use with Expression Systems' Sf9 RV-Free rhabdovirus negative cell line for a fully compliant manufacturing platform. The ESF AdvanCD cell culture medium is manufactured by Expression Systems in compliance with 21 CFR 820 cGMP guidelines and produced in an ISO 13485-certified facility. Expression Systems also offers custom manufacturing services and process expertise to help optimize performance in individual customer applications.

Promo packs are now available for evaluation and include: four one-liter bottles of ESF AdvanCD cell culture medium, one 20 ml bottle of VSA (Virus Stabilization Additive), and one vial of co-developed Sf9 cells. Visit with an Expression Systems expert at the upcoming Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa from October 8-10, in Carlsbad, California. To schedule a meeting with our team, visit meetingonthemesa.com/partnering. For more information on Expression Systems' products and services, visit expressionsystems.com.

ABOUT EXPRESSION SYSTEMS

Founded in 1997, Expression Systems, now an Advancion company, is dedicated to supplying and servicing the cell culture and bio-industrial markets with innovative cell culture media formulations, as well as cell lines, molecular tools, reagents, and contract services. The company specializes in the baculovirus expression vector system (BEVS) and has deep expertise across the process from gene optimization to protein purification. Its well-characterized, high-performing line of insect cell culture media is recognized as the industry standard by structural biology researchers and biologics manufacturers to produce certain drug candidates, protein-based therapies, vaccines and gene therapies efficiently and cost-effectively. For more information, visit expressionsystems.com.

ABOUT ADVANCION
Advancion, formerly ANGUS Chemical Company, is a leading global producer of specialty ingredients and consumables for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, home and personal care, and other consumer-oriented and industrial markets. The Company is one of the world's largest producers of life sciences buffers and other proprietary ingredients, providing high-performance products, best-in-class quality and guaranteed supply security for more than 80 years. Through Expression Systems, an Advancion company, the Company produces innovative cell culture media formulations, cell lines, molecular tools and reagents used in the development and commercial manufacturing of advanced therapies. Advancion operates three manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Germany and serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is privately owned by Ardian and Golden Gate Capital, and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit advancionsciences.com.

Advancion Media Relations
Scott C. Johnson
+1 847-808-3769
[email protected]

