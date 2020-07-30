Expression Therapeutics Announces Bill Swaney as VP of Manufacturing and the Construction of Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing

"We are pleased to welcome Bill, a pioneer in cell and gene therapy manufacturing, to Expression Therapeutics. Under his leadership, we now have a complete manufacturing team, making us one of the few biotechnology companies with its own therapeutic pipeline and in-house manufacturing, with the capability to provide CDMO services to commercial clients," said Mohan Rao, Ph.D., CEO of Expression Therapeutics.

Expression Therapeutics has also announced today the construction of a 43,000-sq ft manufacturing facility in Cincinnati, Ohio. The facility will manufacture lentiviral (LV), retroviral (RV), and adeno associated viral (AAV) GMP vectors, with a mix of 30-180 liter runs in cell stacks and up to 1,000 liter runs in bioreactors, and will have the capability to manufacture up to 100 GMP vector products per year. Additionally, it provides the necessary infrastructure to fulfill Expression Therapeutics' ex vivo cell processing and recombinant protein production needs. Expression Therapeutics is using prefabricated PODs from G-CON Manufacturing, Inc. for its ISO Class 7 cleanroom suites.

"We decided to utilize advanced pre-built modular cleanrooms from G-CON to accelerate our buildout and commence vector manufacturing this year. With vector GMP manufacturing backlogs today typically exceeding 18 months, we wanted to bring on additional capacity as soon as possible to serve clients," said Bill Swaney, Vice President of Manufacturing for Expression Therapeutics.

Expression Therapeutics is a biotechnology company based in Atlanta and Cincinnati. The current therapeutic pipeline includes advanced gene therapies for hemophilia, neuroblastoma, T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and primary immunodeficiencies such as hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).

For manufacturing inquiries, please contact Bill Swaney at [email protected].



For all other inquiries, please contact:

Ashley Walsh

Director of Corporate Development

Expression Therapeutics

1860 Montreal Road

Tucker, Georgia 30084

[email protected]

+1 312.637.2975

SOURCE Expression Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.expressiontherapeutics.com

