ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express Carrier, Announces Gerhard Dupont as Managing Director of Crew Resources

Dupont joins ExpressJet with decades of airline experience. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of Operations Logistics for Horizon Air, where he led teams responsible for workforce planning, long-term maintenance planning, strategic planning and operations support. He also has network operations, crew planning and ground operations experience from careers at Air Canada and Lufthansa.

"Gerhard is a strategic operations leader whose diverse experience will greatly benefit ExpressJet as we grow our fleet with new Embraer E175s and hire record numbers of new pilots," said Chairman and CEO Subodh Karnik. "We look forward to his expertise, particularly in crew resource planning, driving greater reliability and efficiency into our operation."

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines operates as United Express, on behalf of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), to serve more than 100 airports across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with over 3,300 weekly flights from bases in Chicago, Cleveland, Houston and Newark. ExpressJet's fleet includes more than 110 Embraer E175 and Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, with 25 new Embraer E175s being added in 2019. ExpressJet pilots enjoy top-tier pay and quality of life and a career path to United Airlines. ExpressJet is a subsidiary of ManaAir, LLC. ManaAir is majority-owned by KAir Enterprises and minority-owned by United Airlines. For further information, contact 404-856-1199, corpcomm@expressjet.com.

