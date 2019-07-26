ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express Carrier, Announces New Chicago Embraer E175 Crew Base

ExpressJet began flying E175s in June and will expand its fleet to include 25 of the aircraft by year-end. It currently has an E175 crew base at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

To support its rapid growth, ExpressJet is hiring more than 600 new pilots in 2019. ExpressJet pilots enjoy top compensation, work rules and quality of life as well as a direct path to a flying career at United Airlines through the United Career Path Program. Pilots who sign on with ExpressJet can expect a quick selection process, an immediate class date, and to bid for flying within three months. Pilots interested in signing on with ExpressJet should apply at expressjet.com/pilots or on airlineapps.com.

ExpressJet Airlines operates as United Express, on behalf of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), to serve more than 100 airports across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with over 3,300 weekly flights from bases in Chicago, Cleveland, Houston and Newark. ExpressJet's fleet includes more than 110 Embraer E175 and Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, with 25 new Embraer E175s being added in 2019. ExpressJet pilots enjoy top-tier pay and quality of life and a career path to United Airlines. ExpressJet is a subsidiary of ManaAir, LLC. ManaAir is majority-owned by KAir Enterprises and minority-owned by United Airlines.

