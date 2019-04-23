ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express Carrier, Introduces Flexible-Option Rotor Transition Program

ATLANTA, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express carrier, today introduced a flexible-option Rotor Transition Program that provides financial assistance for rotor pilots to gain the fixed-wing certifications necessary to begin a flying career with ExpressJet. The program provides up to $22,000 in assistance and the flexibility for participants to choose where they complete their certifications.

"The ExpressJet Rotor Transition Program offers the ultimate in flexibility for rotor pilots to complete the final steps to become a commercial airline pilot," said Vice President of Flight Operations Greg Wooley. "We partner with the participant to develop their path to ExpressJet – whether it's through a local flight school, on a personal aircraft or with a flying club."

Pilots who enlist in the program are provided with up to six months to earn their certifications through the qualifying path of the pilot's choice. After meeting all hiring requirements, participants are offered a first officer position with ExpressJet. Additionally, ExpressJet covers the cost of necessary ATP CTP courses.

In 2019, ExpressJet will hire more than 600 new pilots as it grows with new Embraer E175 aircraft. Pilots who sign on with ExpressJet can expect a quick selection process, an immediate class date, and to bid for flying within three months.

More information about the ExpressJet Rotor Transition Program is available at expressjet.com/rotor.

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines operates as United Express, on behalf of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), to serve more than 100 airports across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with over 3,300 weekly flights from bases in Chicago, Cleveland, Houston and Newark. ExpressJet's fleet includes more than 110 Embraer ERJ145 and Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft, with 25 new Embraer E175s being added in 2019. ExpressJet pilots enjoy top-tier pay and quality of life and a career path to United Airlines. ExpressJet is a subsidiary of ManaAir, LLC. For further information, contact 404-856-1199, corpcomm@expressjet.com.

