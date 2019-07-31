ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express Carrier, Names Captain Scott Hall as Vice President of Flight Operations

Hall joined ExpressJet in 2005 and has served in multiple leadership roles. Most recently, he was Managing Director of the airline's Operations Support Center, overseeing flight control, technical publications and customer service. He also led the recent launch of ExpressJet's Embraer E175 aircraft program and previously held the position of System Chief Pilot.

"Scott knows airplanes, airlines and the industry. He has lived industry cycles and delivered for his pilots and customers," said Chairman and CEO Subodh Karnik. "He embodies the spirit of United Airlines' core4 principles: safe, caring, dependable and efficient. I am pleased to have him step into this role as we continue our rapid aircraft growth."

In addition to ExpressJet, Hall served in senior leadership roles at ATA Connection and flew as a line pilot for Northwest Airlink and Pan Am Express. Hall holds a bachelor of science degree in Aviation from Southern Nazarene University.

Wooley has chosen to retire after more than 20 years at ExpressJet and serving in nearly every Flight Operations leadership position.

"Greg's impact on ExpressJet is immeasurable," said Karnik. "We will miss him and wish him and his family all the best in his next adventure."

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines operates as United Express, on behalf of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), to serve more than 100 airports across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with over 3,300 weekly flights from bases in Chicago, Cleveland, Houston and Newark. ExpressJet's fleet includes more than 110 Embraer E175 and Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, with 25 new Embraer E175s being added in 2019. ExpressJet pilots enjoy top-tier pay and quality of life and a career path to United Airlines. ExpressJet is a subsidiary of ManaAir, LLC. ManaAir is majority-owned by KAir Enterprises and minority-owned by United Airlines. For further information, contact 404-856-1199, corpcomm@expressjet.com.

Corporate Communications

Atlanta, Georgia

404-856-1199

corpcomm@expressjet.com

SOURCE ExpressJet Airlines