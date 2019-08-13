ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express Carrier, Names Larry Snyder as Managing Director of its Operations Support Center

"We've worked with Larry for many years and have always appreciated his collaborative and thoughtful leadership style," said Chairman and CEO Subodh Karnik. "He is a natural fit for the 'orchestra conductor' role in our Operations Support Center, and we are lucky to have his expertise, temperament and work ethic at ExpressJet."

Snyder will report to John Greenlee, ExpressJet's Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Planning and Operations Control. Among Snyder's 2019-2020 goals will be to smoothly integrate the 25 incoming Embraer E175 aircraft into ExpressJet's flying footprint.

Snyder holds a bachelor's degree from Western Michigan University and served four years in the U.S. Air Force.

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines operates as United Express, on behalf of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), to serve more than 100 airports across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with over 3,300 weekly flights from bases in Chicago, Cleveland, Houston and Newark. ExpressJet's fleet includes more than 110 Embraer E175 and Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, with 25 new Embraer E175s being added in 2019. ExpressJet pilots enjoy top-tier pay and quality of life and a career path to United Airlines. ExpressJet is a subsidiary of ManaAir, LLC. ManaAir is majority-owned by KAir Enterprises and minority-owned by United Airlines. For further information, contact 404-856-1199, corpcomm@expressjet.com.

Corporate Communications

Atlanta, Georgia

404-856-1199

corpcomm@expressjet.com

SOURCE ExpressJet Airlines

