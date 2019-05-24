ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express Carrier, Welcomes Jonyt Meyer as Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Meyer joins ExpressJet with more than 20 years of airline and information technology leadership experience. He is a familiar face at ExpressJet, having previously served as Vice President and CIO until 2010. During his two-decade career with ExpressJet, Meyer successfully led the airline through multiple large-scale IT transformations and system implementations.

"Jonyt is an accomplished and visionary IT leader," said Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel John Varley. "His prior experience with ExpressJet and understanding of regional airline IT operations will be a tremendous benefit as we expand our IT capabilities to support ExpressJet's growth as a United Express carrier. We are glad he has chosen to rejoin the ExpressJet team."

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines operates as United Express, on behalf of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), to serve more than 100 airports across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with over 3,300 weekly flights from bases in Chicago, Cleveland, Houston and Newark. ExpressJet's fleet includes more than 110 Embraer E175, Embraer ERJ145 and Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft, with 25 new Embraer E175s being added in 2019. ExpressJet pilots enjoy top-tier pay and quality of life and a career path to United Airlines. ExpressJet is a subsidiary of ManaAir, LLC. For further information, contact 404-856-1199, corpcomm@expressjet.com.

