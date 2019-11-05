ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express Carrier, Welcomes Kevin Langford as Vice President of Human Resources

"We are in the midst of tremendous activity – in 2020 we will hire the equivalent of 25% of our staff," said Chairman and CEO Subodh Karnik. "Kevin's broad background and experience will benefit ExpressJet as we seek to excel as a United Express partner."

Langford will report to John Varley, the company's General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer.

Kevin has a bachelor's degree in Psychology and a master's degree in Human Resources and Industrial Relations, both from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

