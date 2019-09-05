ExpressVote XL Voting Machine Maintains Certification by Pennsylvania Department of State

"ES&S is pleased with this outcome and certification in Pennsylvania," said Steve Pearson, senior vice president of certification at ES&S. "We believe wholeheartedly in the security, accuracy and reliability of the ExpressVote XL, and ES&S looks forward to working with state and local officials to provide safe and secure elections for voters in Pennsylvania."

The ExpressVote XL, chosen for its accessibility and security, was initially certified by the Election Assistance Commission and the Secretary of the Commonwealth last year, complying with both federal and state voting systems standards. The DOS concluded that the voting system provides for acceptable security procedures to prevent tampering with or substitution of the vote summary records and it provides for voting in absolute secrecy with the exception for voters who are receiving assistance as prescribed by law.

According to the DOS, the ExpressVote XL can be securely and accurately used by voters at all elections.

"We appreciate that the DOS conducted its due diligence and we respect the right of anyone who wants to ask questions and learn more about our voting machines," said Pearson. "Many counties throughout the Commonwealth have already been experiencing positive results with demonstrations and trainings. We look forward to working with all counties utilizing our systems and ensuring that they have the tools necessary for proper education and outreach."

The DOS recommended that jurisdictions selecting the ExpressVote XL must implement proper poll closing and vote record transportation to ensure voting records are sealed and transported with proper chain of custody to the county office. Additionally, it recommended that jurisdictions provide proper poll worker instructions and all poll workers are educated to follow the proper steps to respond to a voter who requests assistance.

The DOS report can be viewed here.

