ExpressVPN launches new features, expands service offerings to deliver more value to users

News provided by

ExpressVPN

01 Nov, 2023, 08:01 ET

Users can now block ads, connect to eight devices simultaneously, have access to servers in 105 countries, and more

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading consumer privacy and security company ExpressVPN today announces that it has added several new features and expanded its existing service offerings. These include an ad blocker, an adult-site blocker, growth of its server network to 105 countries, an update to its multiple-device policy to eight simultaneous connections, and an auto-update feature.

"ExpressVPN's services help millions of users take control of their digital lives every day, so we constantly strive to deliver more value and a better experience to them. We are proud of the incredible lineup of new features and service improvements, which give our users more ways to protect themselves at no extra cost," said Samuel Bultez, head of product, ExpressVPN.

New features: Ad blocker, adult-site blocker, and auto-update

ExpressVPN is pleased to share the addition of an ad blocker that will prevent content identified as advertising from displaying during browsing, as well as an adult-site blocker to prevent access to explicit or unwanted content.

These new features can be used alongside Threat Manager, a tracker and malware blocker, that's already available on all of ExpressVPN's desktop, mobile, and router apps. Users can easily take control of their internet experience by enabling these advanced protection features via toggles in the ExpressVPN apps.

The new ad blocker and adult-site blocker are available from today, on ExpressVPN's apps for Android, iOS, and Windows. They will be available on Linux and Mac by the end of this year.

ExpressVPN also announced the launch of an auto-update feature on its desktop apps, so that its users always have the latest features and security enhancements. Auto-updates are particularly useful for users who are located in countries with internet restrictions and may not always have easy access to the ExpressVPN site to perform manual updates of their apps. With this new feature, the apps will automatically update when a new version is available, ensuring that all users can always stay digitally connected and protected.

Upgrades to existing features: 8 simultaneous connections and VPN server network in 105 countries

In response to user feedback, ExpressVPN today announced a significant expansion of its server network's geographic distribution. Users can now choose from servers in 105 countries around the world, and have access to an even more diverse range of IP addresses. The new server locations include Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ghana, Guam, Honduras, Jamaica, Lebanon, Morocco, Puerto Rico, and Trinidad and Tobago.

ExpressVPN also announced that users can now connect up to eight devices simultaneously with a single subscription, a significant upgrade from the five-device limit previously offered. Users who wish to connect unlimited devices—including smart home devices that aren't usually compatible with VPN software—can do so via ExpressVPN's award-winning Aircove router.

"We understand that the modern internet user has more connected devices and needs broader protection for their growing digital footprint. We can't wait for everyone to try out these new updates, and will continue to look for ways to improve our service to help meet our users' evolving online needs," Bultez added.

To learn more about these new features, visit the ExpressVPN blog.

About ExpressVPN

Since 2009, ExpressVPN has empowered millions of users to take control of their internet experience. The company's award-winning consumer VPN service is backed by its open-source VPN protocol Lightway, delivering user privacy in just a few clicks. ExpressVPN's Keys password manager and Aircove router make digital privacy and security easy and accessible for all. ExpressVPN's products have been extensively vetted by third-party experts, including PwC, Cure53, KPMG, and others.

ExpressVPN has been part of Kape Technologies since 2021. To learn more about ExpressVPN's industry-leading privacy and security solutions, visit www.expressvpn.com.

SOURCE ExpressVPN

Also from this source

ExpressVPN lança novas funcionalidades, expande ofertas de serviços para agregar mais valor para os usuários

A ExpressVPN, empresa líder em privacidade e segurança do consumidor, anuncia que adicionou várias novas funcionalidades e expandiu suas ofertas de...

ExpressVPN lanza nuevas funcionalidades y amplía sus ofertas de servicio para brindar más valor a sus usuarios

ExpressVPN, empresa líder en la privacidad y seguridad al consumidor, anuncia que ha añadido una diversidad de nuevas funcionalidades y ha ampliado...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.