EXQUISITE COSTUMES ANNOUNCES NEW RENTAL COSTUME COLLECTION

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exquisite Costumes announced today it has acquired another extensive collection of premium costumes that will be available, for rent, immediately. Caroline Oliver and Michele Rohr founded Exquisite Costumes for theater directors and costume designers looking to source premium Broadway-quality costumes and vintage clothing. Clients can shop online for scores of shows, from Legally Blonde to Annie, and quickly rent and return high-end costumes and vintage clothing, for less money, in reusable packaging. Clients can also work with the design team to create custom pieces.

"We are the first company to create an e-commerce platform enabling clients to search, source, reserve and rent costumes in one easy step, creating a new market segment," stated Co-Founder Caroline Oliver. "After working for years as costume designers for schools, we recognized a need for theatrical-quality costumes that could be sourced and rented online at a reasonable cost. Our goal is to make Exquisite Costumes the leader in the premium costume rental industry. We hope that Exquisite Costumes - Rent the Costume (RTC) becomes as recognizable as Rent the Runway (RTR)."

Exquisite Costumes Supports Theater Programs for Schools

The Exquisite Costumes collection has a premium, luxury vibe that is affordable for elementary, middle and high schools. "The Exquisite Costumes collection is so diverse, there is something for every school theater director to rent affordably," stated Oliver. "Our vision is 'access' not 'excess' with a premium, online rent and return model. Buying and trashing cheaply made costumes is not sustainable." The Founders have worked closely with many schools such as Greenwich Country Day School, Greens Farms Academy and The Brunswick School.

"Caroline and Michele have costumed shows for Bronxville ranging from Legally Blonde to Hello Dolly and have developed a special expertise in costuming young actors," stated Pamela Simpson, Director of Musical Theater and Choral Music at Bronxville High School. "Their attention to detail, ability to costume for a wide array of sizes, and to create an aesthetic look, within a budget, is remarkable. I highly recommend Exquisite Costumes to theater directors nationwide."

Exquisite Costumes Preserves Art and History of Theatrical Costuming

Michele Rohr has been building exceptional costumes for Bronxville School and Concordia Conservatory for the last seven years. Rohr possesses high caliber sewing skills crafting costumes for all types of productions. Transforming an existing vintage piece into a spectacular new look speaks to Rohr's true passion, which is art in the form of clothing. "I consider every piece an individual work of art," stated Michele Rohr. "I enjoy repairing and upcycling quality pieces, reviving, and breathing new life into costumes as well as creating legacy garments that are historically accurate. Costumes are part of a theatrical tradition that is priceless and irreplaceable. The built-to-last art of costumes is the antithesis to today's throw away culture."

Custom Costume Design for the 2023 Masquerade Ball at Versailles

This spring, Michele worked with client Chelsea Richardson to custom design a dress for the 2023 Masquerade Ball at Château de Versailles in France. Rohr carefully took apart a gown crafted from a heavy tapestry fabric and put it back together to create an elegant, dramatic costume.

Founded in 2022, Exquisite Costumes is the first company to create an e-commerce platform enabling clients to search, source, reserve and rent costumes, in one easy step. Schools can quickly and affordably rent and return complete productions, from shows like Annie, Legally Blonde, Newsies, Shrek, Into the Woods, Footloose, The Wizard of Oz and more. High end Renaissance, Medieval, Colonial, Victorian, Greek and Roman costumes are available to rent and return. Co-founder Michele Rohr retired from her medical practice to pursue her passion for costume design and is obtaining her BFA in Costume Design and Costume Construction from Purchase College. Caroline Oliver retired from her law practice to preserve the art and tradition of theatrical costuming. Learn more at www.exquisitecostumes.com.

