Exro Announces Three New Board Candidates Aligning with Evolution into Growth Phase

Exro announces three new Board candidates slated for election at the Company's AGM, all of whom bring automotive, global growth, and operational leadership experience.

The proposed appointment of Aleksandra Miziolek , Anita Ganti , and Frank Simpkins is additive to the Board's existing skillset in the areas of audit, power controls technology, and legal/governance, and supports Exro in advancing in growth, commercialization, and profitability.

This news follows the recent appointment of Interim Chairman Rod Copes , who has since moved into the position of Chairman, as voted on by the Board, demonstrating execution of Exro's planned succession of the Board, aligning with the Company's evolution into series production in Q3 of this year and positioning for a Nasdaq listing.

Jill Bodkin , Board Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, will not be standing for re-election due to planned retirement from Exro's Board.

CALGARY, AB, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean-technology company that develops new generation power-control electronics that expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries, today announced three new candidates slated for election to its Board of Directors at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), scheduled for June 30, 2023. The proposed new Board members are esteemed leaders, all with commendable accolades in global growth strategy and operational leadership. Following the appointment of Interim Chairman Rod Copes, who has since moved into the position of Chairman, as voted on by the Board, this announcement aligns with the planned succession of Exro's leadership and evolution into series production in Q3 of this year, as well as its preparations for a Nasdaq listing. Jill Bodkin, Board Director and chair of the Audit Committee, has planned to retire from the Board and will not be standing for re-election.

New Board members include:

Aleksandra (Aleks) Miziolek

Aleks Miziolek is an experienced public company director, C-Suite leader, having most recently served as the Chief Transformation Officer, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., a global NYSE listed automotive supplier. With deep international M&A experience, Miziolek has been principally involved in advancing automotive supplier growth strategies in Asian and European markets and in originating significant automotive client relationships with Ford Motor Company, Macquarie, Borg Warner, and EADS. With experience working across multiple industry sectors, including manufacturing/industrial, infrastructure, building, financial services, and technology sectors, Miziolek would bring extensive board and global M&A experience to Exro.

Anita Ganti

Anita Ganti is a seasoned executive and board member with a strong background in operations, strategy and planning, product development, technology, and business development, and well-versed in ESG, succession, risk, and cyber-security threat management. As the former Senior Vice President at Wipro, an Indian multinational corporation providing engineering consulting, Ganti led P&L and operations to grow revenues to over $600 million per year of direct sales and $1.5 billion per year with resales. If elected, Ganti brings depth in power electronics, operating experience in building distribution channels, sales operations, selling to industrial, automotive, and high-technology sectors, and firsthand experience in creating scale in electronics manufacturing services and semiconductor product development corporations.

Frank P. Simpkins

Frank Simpkins is an accomplished board and executive leader, with applied knowledge in strategy, operational and functional excellence, capital allocation strategies, portfolio management, and change management. Having recently served as Board Director of Power Solutions International Inc., Simpkins has honed audit, risk, governance, and strategy excellence in the clean technology sector. As former CFO of Kennametal Inc., Simpkins would bring to Exro decades of financial experience with global billion-dollar public companies, with highlights including multi-billion-dollar raises, hundred-million-dollar acquisitions, and maximizing company profitability and returns in all economic environments.

"Aleks, Anita, and Frank, if elected, will bring proven automotive, global growth, public company governance and technical guidance to Exro, marking another evolution in our leadership as the business matures," said Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir. "We look forward to a successful AGM and welcoming our new directors who add tremendous value from their experience and network as Exro accelerates into its key growth stage. Finally, on behalf of our employees and the Board, we thank Jill for her years of dedication and service to Exro and we wish her the very best in retirement."

