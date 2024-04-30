Exro Receives 2024 Automotive News PACEpilot Recognition

Exro Technologies secures prestigious title as PACEpilot Innovation to Watch award winner for its Coil Driver™ EV traction inverter.

Renowned industry recognition, judged by seasoned automotive experts, celebrates Exro's contribution to technology disruption in the automotive sector.

PACEpilot top honour highlights Exro's dedication to empowering automakers in delivering top-performing, efficient electric vehicles.

CALGARY, AB, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean-technology company that develops new generation power-control electronics that expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries, is pleased to announce that the Company was honoured as an awardee in the 2024 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch competition at the annual awards ceremony held in Detroit, Michigan on April 29, 2024. This prestigious recognition acknowledges post-pilot, pre-commercial innovations that are set to disrupt and revolutionize the automotive space.

Exro was recognized for its Coil Driver™ Electric Vehicle ("EV") Traction Inverter. The e-mobility landscape faces staggering challenges in transitioning to clean energy. From aggressive government targets and regulations to a challenging supply chain environment and the pressure to deliver top-performing vehicles, success for automakers entails overcoming barriers. As a new brain for EVs, Coil Driver™ tackles these challenges head-on, enhancing EV performance at high speed, while providing better starting torque and climbing power at low speed. The result is improved operational efficiencies and extended range.

The rigorous selection process of the 4th annual PACEpilot program, presented by Automotive News, culminated in Exro's award winner designation. An esteemed panel of judges evaluated Exro's technology, including a comprehensive written application and multiple virtual pitch sessions with the Company's executive team. With hundreds of applicants vying for recognition, less than 25 companies were selected as finalists in the PACEpilot category, and less than 50% of these finalists were titled award winners. Exro's emergence as a PACEpilot Innovation to Watch award winner highlights its position at the forefront of electric vehicle innovation, poised to shape the future of mobility.

"Exro is honoured to be recognized as a 2024 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch for its Coil Driver™ EV Traction Inverter," said Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir. "This prestigious industry recognition is a testament to our dedication to advancing clean energy solutions and the transformative potential of our technology. As a PACEpilot award winner, we are further inspired in empowering automakers to deliver top-performing, efficient electric vehicles."

The 4th annual PACEpilot program was presented by Automotive News. The competition was open to suppliers and startups that invented products, software/IT systems or processes and idea incubators that have the capacity to transform the automotive industry. The Automotive News PACEpilot program is leading the way in distinguishing global emerging innovators. For complete details of the Automotive News PACEpilot program, visit www.autonews.com/pace.

