Exro Technologies Reports Record Revenue with Q2 Financial Results

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean-technology company that provides proprietary motor-control and complete electric propulsion system technology for e-mobility, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The earnings presentation is available on the Company's investor relations website here.

Highlights

Record revenue : Exro achieved record revenue of C$5.3 million in Q2 2024 with the delivery of 36 propulsion system units, a significant increase from nil reported in Q2 2023. In addition, the Company had C$6.7 million in completed units at the end of Q2, including an additional 40 completed units being delivered in early Q3.

Cell Driver ™ Certification : the Company was awarded ETL certification to UL standards at the end of June which marked the next phase of commercialization for its proprietary battery energy storage technology.

Path to Profitability: the initial target of US$10 million is on track for 2024, with US$7.5 million annualized savings realized to date from headcount restructure, facilities, and operational efficiencies.

Exro is focused on achieving profitability and realizing annualized cost savings of US$10 million through operational cost reductions and bill of material savings. The integration of the Exro Coil Driver® technology into major OEM programs, set to launch in Q3 and Q4, will allow for validation and initiate production in 2025, demonstrating the technology's disruptive potential and growing market demand.

"We are pleased about our progress immediately post-merger," said Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir. "We delivered record revenue and production volumes, on track for our cost-out targets, and integrated our technology offerings. Despite challenges, our team's dedication has been outstanding, and we are confident in our continued growth and industry disruption."

Conference Call Information

Management will host its first quarterly earnings conference call for analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday, August 15, 2024. Details below:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 800-245-3047

Conference ID: EXROQ2

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, are available at www.exro.com/investors and on SEDAR+ under Exro Technologies Inc. at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Exro Technologies Inc. is a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power control electronics that change how the world optimizes energy by expanding the capabilities of electric motors and batteries. The company's innovative technologies serve to bridge the performance-cost gap in e-mobility (Exro Coil Driver®) and stationary energy storage (Exro Cell Driver®), and act to accelerate adoption towards a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less – minimum energy for maximum results.

