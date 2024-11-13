Exro Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Delivered 74 e-propulsion systems to blue-chip OEM customers, a 106% increase over Q2 2024 and a new quarterly record.

Record quarterly revenue of $11.0 million , a 108% increase over Q2 2024.

, a 108% increase over Q2 2024. Recognized cumulative annual business cost-savings of more than US$15 million in cost savings.

in cost savings. Announced the completion of a public offering for proceeds of $25 million .

. Announced Stellantis N.V. as its automotive passenger vehicle OEM partner, lifting a more than year-long nondisclosure agreement.

Management will host a conference call for analysts today at 6:00 p.m. ET .

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean-technology company that provides proprietary motor-control and complete electric propulsion system technology for e-mobility, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Record revenue: Exro achieved record revenue of $11.0 million in Q3 2024 with the delivery of 74 propulsion system units, an increase from $5.3 million in Q2 2024.

Exro achieved record revenue of in Q3 2024 with the delivery of 74 propulsion system units, an increase from in Q2 2024. Path to profitability. To date the Company has achieved more than US$15 million in cost savings, having recognized operational efficiencies, including a reduction in headcount by approximately 35% in the last six months. Additionally, the Company continues to drive down costs related to the bill of materials of its e-propulsion system having recognized more than 18% savings with visibility to an additional 20% by the end of Q2 2025.

To date the Company has achieved more than in cost savings, having recognized operational efficiencies, including a reduction in headcount by approximately 35% in the last six months. Additionally, the Company continues to drive down costs related to the bill of materials of its e-propulsion system having recognized more than 18% savings with visibility to an additional 20% by the end of Q2 2025. Technology performance. In on-road pilots in collaboration with Giaffone for an industry-leading beverage company in Brazil , a fully loaded 17-tonne commercial electric delivery vehicle equipped with Exro's Coil Driver® successfully navigated an 18% grade at speed.

"We are pleased with our progress in Q3 and momentum heading into Q4," said Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir. "We achieved key milestones on a number of fronts including units shipped, cost reduction in both our design and cost structure, as well as negotiated a strategic partnership which will accelerate our growth trajectory. We remain focused on driving profitability through execution by the end of next year."

Exro is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the EV market. With industry-leading technology, consistent growth in deliveries to blue-chip OEM customers, and a strong focus on profitability, the Company is set to penetrate the commercial truck market and build on its Q3 success.

Given the decline in the Exro's share price from April 5, 2024 through the end of Q3, combined with the lower than forecasted outlook from April, the Company was obligated to complete an impairment test which resulted in a write-down of all goodwill and a portion of intangibles related to the SEA Electric acquisition. This is a non-cash adjustment to the carrying value of these assets.

Conference Call Information

Management will host a quarterly earnings conference call for analysts and investors at 6:00 p.m. Eastern time / 3:00 p.m. Pacific time today, Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Details below:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 800-445-7795

Conference ID: EXROQ3

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, are available at www.exro.com/investors and on SEDAR+ under Exro Technologies Inc. at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Exro Technologies Inc. is a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power control electronics that change how the world optimizes energy by expanding the capabilities of electric motors and batteries. The company's innovative technologies serve to bridge the performance-cost gap in e-mobility (Exro Coil Driver®) and stationary energy storage (Exro Cell Driver®), and act to accelerate adoption towards a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less – minimum energy for maximum results.

