Exro Technologies to Present at the 2024 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

CALGARY, AB, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) a leading clean-technology company that provides proprietary motor-control and complete electric propulsion system technology for e-mobility, is pleased to announce that CEO Sue Ozdemir and the Exro team will be participating in the Stifel Cross Sector Conference in Boston, Massachusetts from June 4th to 6th.

During the conference, Exro management will showcase to attendees at 3:35 pm on June 5th and will also be available for one-on-one presentations. These sessions provide a unique opportunity for attendees to engage directly with senior management, discussing in-depth current operations with the Company's blue-chip OEM partnerships as well as the potential impacts of Exro's technology innovations on the future of e-mobility.

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro Technologies Inc., now expanded through the strategic acquisition of SEA Electric, is a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power control electronics. Its innovative suite of solutions, including Coil Driver™, Cell Driver™, and SEA-Drive®, expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries and offer OEMs a comprehensive e-propulsion solution with unmatched performance and efficiency. Exro is reshaping global energy consumption, accelerating adoption towards a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less – minimum energy for maximum results.

