Exscape Group Announces Strategic Expansion into Columbus, Ohio with Three Add-On Acquisitions

WinnScapes, Pony Lawncare and Landscaping, and Shearer Patio & Landscape Services / Polaris Pools join Exscape Group

CLEVELAND, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exscape Group , a leading landscape maintenance, design, installation, and snow removal company backed by BHMS Investments, today announced the acquisition of three respected Columbus-area companies: WinnScapes, Pony Lawncare and Landscaping, and Shearer Patio & Landscape Services / Polaris Pools .

This strategic round of acquisitions marks a major milestone in the evolution of the Exscape Group platform, expanding its footprint from Cleveland into the high-growth Columbus, Ohio market. All three founding owners will join Exscape Group as operating leaders, maintaining continuity with their teams, client relationships, and service capabilities.

"These companies represent the best of the Columbus market—deep-rooted reputations, loyal client bases, and teams that take tremendous pride in their craft," said Bill Dysert, CEO of Exscape Group. "We are thrilled to welcome their owners and their exceptional employees into our growing platform. This expansion solidifies our commitment to building the premier landscape group in the Midwest while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit that made these businesses great."

Matthew Mendenhall, Principal at BHMS Investments, added: "Our investment in Exscape Group has always centered on supporting strong operators and acquiring culturally aligned businesses. WinnScapes, Pony and Shearer epitomize quality, leadership, and long-term vision. This is a major step forward in building a regional powerhouse."

Owners to Join Exscape Group in Key Leadership Roles

As part of the acquisitions, each founder will continue to lead their current operations within the Exscape Group platform:

WinnScapes

"Joining Exscape Group allows us to bring even more resources, training and opportunities to our team while staying true to the values WinnScapes was built on," said Carl Morris, Owner of WinnScapes. "We're excited about what this partnership means for the next chapter of our company."

Pony Lawncare and Landscaping

"This partnership accelerates our growth potential and strengthens the services we can provide to customers across Central Ohio," said John W. Pavonsky Jr., Owner of Pony Lawncare and Landscaping. "Exscape' s commitment to people and quality aligns perfectly with who we are."

Shearer Patio & Landscape Services / Polaris Pools

"We've built a reputation for excellence in landscape and pool design, and partnering with Exscape Group allows us to scale that excellence even further," said Craig Shearer, Owner of Shearer Patio & Landscape Services / Polaris Pools. "We're honored to join this platform of high-performing companies."

About Exscape Group

Exscape Group is a high-growth landscape maintenance, design, installation, and snow removal company serving residential and commercial clients. The company is dedicated to craftsmanship, integrity, and exceptional customer experience. Its portfolio includes leading brands in Northeast Ohio and Central Ohio, with continued expansion planned across the Midwest.

