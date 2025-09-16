ExSight Ventures Invests in RevOpsis Therapeutics to Advance Innovative Treatments for Blinding Eye Diseases

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ExSight Ventures, a venture capital firm dedicated to investing in transformative ophthalmology innovations, today announced its investment in RevOpsis Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation therapies for retinal diseases.

RevOpsis is developing a novel class of multispecific antibody-based treatments designed to address significant unmet needs in ophthalmology, with an initial focus on wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic eye disease. The company's proprietary platform integrates advanced protein engineering with validated biological pathways to deliver therapies that aim to improve durability, efficacy, and patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to support RevOpsis in its mission to bring breakthrough therapies to patients suffering from vision-threatening conditions," said Firas Rahhal, MD, General Partner at ExSight Ventures and Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group in Los Angeles. "Our investment reflects our strong belief in both the scientific foundation of RevOpsis' platform and the experienced leadership team driving its development."

The funding will enable RevOpsis to accelerate preclinical development of its lead candidate and expand its pipeline of novel ophthalmic assets.

"ExSight Ventures is a leading investor in the ophthalmology space, and their support is a strong validation of our approach," said Ram Bhandari, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of RevOpsis Therapeutics. "This partnership will help us advance our pipeline toward clinical development and bring us closer to providing patients with more effective and longer-lasting treatment options. ExSight Ventures has a proven track record of backing companies developing innovative solutions in eye care, and this investment further demonstrates its commitment to supporting the next wave of therapeutic breakthroughs in ophthalmology."

About RevOpsis Therapeutics

Founded in 2018, RevOpsis Therapeutics is a privately held, next-generation biopharmaceutical company spearheading innovation in ophthalmic therapies. Guided by a team of leading physicians, scientists, and business leaders, we are dedicated to leveraging our proprietary Rev-Mod Platform to develop and commercialize groundbreaking treatments for chronic multifactorial diseases. With a steadfast commitment to responsibly advancing patient care, we aim to usher in a new era of improved disease management and extended disease remission.

Leveraging the proprietary Rev-Mod platform, RO-104 is RevOpsis' current lead candidate. Engineered as a first-in-class fully human modular tri-specific biologic designed to address all three clinically validated dominant angiogenic pathways (VEGF-A, VEGF-C, Ang-2) implicated in retinal vascular disease progression, including neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). RO-104 represents a significant innovative advancement in the treatment landscape for retinal vascular diseases. For more information, please visit www.revopsis.com.

About ExSight Ventures

ExSight Ventures (EV) is a venture capital firm built to serve an underserved corner of the innovation economy: early-stage life sciences. With deep clinical expertise and venture discipline, we stand as trusted partners for innovators transforming ophthalmology. Our commitment is to back pioneering teams advancing breakthrough innovations to patients who need them most. www.exsightventures.com

SOURCE RevOpsis