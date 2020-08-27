ExsoMed Corporation Announces Completion of Second Financing Round

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ExsoMed Corporation, a privately held U.S.-based medical device company providing orthopaedic surgeons with innovative solutions in hand surgery, today announced that it has completed its second round of financing. This investment round, comprised entirely of private investors, included participation from both existing investors and new individuals.

This financing round, at an increased valuation from its seed funding round, builds on a year characterized by a rapidly growing surgeon user base, significant adoption of the company's flagship product INnate™ as the new standard for minimally invasive fixation of metacarpal fractures, and increasing market momentum in the hand surgery space.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to further drive ExsoMed's core business, expand the company's commitment to surgeon education, and fuel upcoming product launches scheduled for Q4 2020 and early 2021.

"We are gratified by the market's enthusiasm for ExsoMed, not just from our individual investors, but also from our expanded distribution network and surgeon users," said Daniel Mickelsen, ExsoMed's Chief Operating and Financial Officer. "This influx of capital ensures that ExsoMed will support our rapid growth and continue to deliver innovation to the hand surgery market, all while creating value for our shareholders."

About ExsoMed

ExsoMed is a privately held medical device company providing orthopaedic surgeons with innovative solutions in hand surgery. We believe that our solutions raise the standard of care in hand surgery by providing state of the art surgical tools that streamline use in the operating room, reduce the global cost of care, and enhance outcomes so that patients can get back to life faster. For more information regarding ExsoMed, please visit www.exsomed.com.

