ExsoMed Corporation Announces Milestone 5,000th INnate™ Intramedullary Threaded Nail Used for Metacarpal Fractures

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ExsoMed Corporation, a privately held U.S.-based medical device company providing orthopaedic surgeons with innovative solutions in hand surgery, today announced that 5,000 metacarpal fractures have been successfully treated with the INnate Intramedullary Threaded Nail. This milestone reflects the rapid adoption of ExsoMed's technology, which is quickly becoming the new standard for metacarpal fracture fixation.

INnate is an intramedullary threaded nail designed specifically for minimally invasive fixation of metacarpal fractures. The robust length offering with innovative dual crest height design provides optimal fit within the intramedullary canal to create stable fixation and precise reduction. INnate is the only non-compression option, constructed to avoid shortening of oblique and comminuted fractures, while providing simple fracture stabilization in minutes. All instrumentation is sterile-packed and single-use, for stream-lined use in the operating room.

"The ability to treat metacarpal fractures with INnate and the intramedullary technique has been an incredible value-add to the care of my patients," said Marc Richard, MD (Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC). "I have been able to expand my indications for the nails and achieve excellent outcomes. It has become my 'go-to' technique for the majority of my operative metacarpal fractures."

Dr. David Shenassa (Sports Medicine Associates of South Florida, Fort Lauderdale, FL) concurs, stating "INnate is one of those rare products that combines surgeon-friendly, cost effective, and game-changing for our patients. Having a sports-focused surgery center in a very active patient population, I definitely see my fair share of metacarpal fractures. Recently, I saw a high school senior who was actively being recruited by top NCAA programs for swimming; he sustained two metacarpal fractures during critical U.S. Nationals training. INnate allowed him to get back in the pool to train just three days post-op. Both he and I were very happy with the outcome. He's now swimming for the University of Michigan."

"5,000 successful INnate cases is a major achievement for ExsoMed. It further validates our approach in designing and developing innovative products and technologies for hand surgery," said James Young Kim, ExsoMed's Managing Director of Global Sales and Marketing. "For too long, innovation has been neglected in the hand surgery space, with subpar outcomes deemed acceptable for arguably the most vital human appendages. ExsoMed is here to change that. We believe our solutions will raise the standard of care in hand surgery by providing surgeons with user-friendly surgical tools that reduce the global cost of care and get patients back to work and daily activities faster."

About ExsoMed

ExsoMed is a privately held medical device company providing orthopedic surgeons with innovative solutions in hand surgery. We believe that our solutions raise the standard of care in hand surgery by providing state of the art surgical tools that streamline use in the operating room, reduce the global cost of care, and enhance outcomes so that patients can get back to life faster. For more information regarding ExsoMed, please visit www.exsomed.com.

