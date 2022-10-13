ExStax™ Launches First Stackable Vape Cartridge Technology

The innovative, mix and match technology is universally compatible with every .510 cartridge allowing consumers to blend cannabis, tobacco, and hemp vapor products.

PHOENIX, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExStax™ , a cannabis technology company, today announced the launch of the first stackable dual cartridge system delivering a customized vaping experience. Made with medical grade components, the patented-technology is universally compatible with existing .510 cartridges on the market, and is compatible with a large majority of .510 batteries, allowing consumers to blend cannabis, tobacco, and CBD/hemp vapor products.

The innovative cartridge design is available in .3, .5, .7, and 1.0 ml , or "stacks," and is not exclusive to cannabis terpenes. The custom aperture holes allow for different liquids, revolutionizing vape retail. For the first time ever, consumers can mix and match, combine, or, stack their cartridges, creating a completely unique personalized vape experience. Mixing two strains and creating a custom hybrid is just the tip of the iceberg for this groundbreaking company as there are years worth of formulations and combinations ready to be prepped, mixed and packaged.

"This new world of vapor technology promotes cross-industry collaboration between cannabis and retail brands, while engaging a diverse consumer base. Our technology has the ability to combine any two vapeable substances at your fingertips," said Rick Avila, one of the patent developers and co-CEO at ExStax™.

Avila and his partners spent years engineering the Stak'd™ cartridge design before co-founding the company ExStax™ with Chris Botti in 2022.

Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, ExStax™ includes a removable mouthpiece with every cartridge purchase. Consumers have the option to enjoy traditionally by screwing on the mouthpiece and battery, or with the patented system, mix and match, by removing the mouthpiece and stacking an additional cartridge on top.

According to a recent Headset.io report, vape pens are the second most popular cannabis category behind flower in the U.S. and the vape market is only projected to grow as more consumers seek out personalized, higher-potency products.

"Our new revolutionary design is fueled by innovation and empowered by collaboration," said Chris Botti, co-CEO at ExStax™.

For more information, visit exstax.com and @exstax_ on Instagram.

About ExStax™

Established in 2022 and based in Mesa, Arizona, ExStax™ is a cannabis technology company and developer of the industry's first stackable vape cartridge. The patented technology is a dual cartridge system, compatible and stackable with every .510 cartridge in the legal marketplace. The innovative design is available in .3, .5, .7, and 1.0ml carts with custom aperture holes for different vapor liquids. The device has an innovative threaded mouthpiece that is also customizable, along with many other features.

Focused on innovation without limitation, and led by co-CEOs and co-founders, Rick Avila and Chris Botti, ExStax's™ mission is to deliver the most original, personalized, and inspirational product experience possible. The ExStax™ team consists of carefully selected cultivation, extraction, and business partners, to create proprietary technology solutions and premium products. For more information, visit exstax.com, Instagram @exstax_, or email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Sadie Thompson

Proven Media

602-527-0794

[email protected]

SOURCE ExStax