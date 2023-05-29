Extar Bike Light Pedals: Next-Level Safety and Style

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extar presents The Smart LED Light Pedals that allows a fearless ride in the dark while lighting up the night like a shooting star. Rider's visibility will be improved by 57% with high-powered LED light pedals. Combined with bright yellow turn indicator lights that makes the night ride safer than ever. With IP65 dust & water resistance, weather fluctuations won't matter and a 30-hour battery life gives you the power to spare for any ride.

Typical bike lights have a limited visible range and are generally set in the front and back of the bike. Extar's 360° lighting system provides all-around protection with high power triple color COB LED lighting that shines through the night and aids in remaining visible to oncoming cars and pedestrians. Even on streets with street lights, riding at night is unsafe because vehicles and pedestrians have restricted vision in varying light conditions. In comparison to standard bike lights' static linear light, studies have shown that the dynamic circular waveform of light formed by the bio motion of the Extar pedals improves visibility by 57%, helping to ensure safety.

The yellow turn signal lights are easily controlled via a remote. It indicates that the bicycle rider wants to turn left or right with the simple press of a button, and the corresponding light will activate, ensuring that others driving or walking behind are able to observe the cyclist's intentions and act correctly.

Extar is able to be recharged over 500 times, equipped with a 6400 mAh Li-battery, making it highly sustainable. Moreover, throughout the whole process of production and recycling of lithium batteries, it produces zero heavy metal pollution. Extar Pedals materials are made of Nylon composite, which allows for a hard yet durable replacement for metal in applicable situations.

About Extar Team:

The Extar team is composed of a group of highly skilled engineers who have dedicated themselves to the meticulous design and rigorous testing of the smart technology that drives Extar. With their expertise and knowledge in this field, we have successfully developed a product that not only boasts remarkable efficiency but also offers user-friendly features and a hassle-free installation process.Beyond our technical accomplishments, our team is driven by a collective vision to promote Extar and cultivate a vibrant community of cyclists who share our unwavering commitment to safety and innovation. We are deeply passionate about our product and aim to expand our reach globally, sharing our inspiring story and mission with individuals worldwide.

