Extell Development Company Appoints Andrew Chung as President and Co-Chief Executive Officer

"Andrew is a highly respected leader with a rare combination of development expertise and institutional investment experience," said Gary Barnett, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Extell Development Company. "I've had the opportunity to work with Andrew over the years and have long admired what he built at Innovo, as well as his track record at Carlyle. I'm confident his strategic perspective will be invaluable as we continue to grow and enter Extell's next chapter."

Chung is the founder of Innovo Property Group, which he established in 2015. Prior to founding Innovo, he was a Partner at The Carlyle Group, where he was a senior member of the U.S. Real Estate Fund and served as Head of the New York office for a decade. His experience spans large-scale development, institutional investment, and complex capital structures across leading real estate platforms.

In his new role at Extell, Chung will work closely with Barnett to oversee the company's strategic direction, development pipeline, capital relationships, and long-term growth initiatives across its residential, commercial, and mixed-use portfolios.

Chung currently serves on the Advisory Board of the NYU Schack Institute of Real Estate. He was also recognized among The New York Observer's "Power 100: The Most Powerful People in New York Real Estate" for six consecutive years (2009–2014).

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Extell Development

Extell Development, founded by Gary Barnett, is a nationally acclaimed developer of luxury residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and mixed-use properties in New York, Utah, and other premier markets. Working with world-class architects, Extell is recognized for sophisticated design, spacious layouts, and best-in-class service and amenities. Notable projects include Central Park Tower (the world's tallest residential tower), One57, the record-breaking glass tower with condominiums above Park Hyatt's five-star flagship hotel, One Manhattan Square, Brooklyn Point, W Hotel Times Square, InterContinental Boston, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, and Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, with a new Four Seasons Resort and Residences coming to Park City, UT.

SOURCE Extell Development Company