Extend Fertility Announces Groundbreaking 8-Year Study Results, Demonstrating Exceptional Egg Freezing Success Rates

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extend Fertility, a leading fertility clinic in New York and a pioneer in making egg freezing more affordable and accessible, today announced the results of an 8-year comprehensive study on egg freezing success rates. These findings emphasize the life-changing potential of egg freezing and affirm its value for women seeking to take control of their reproductive futures. The full results will be presented at the American Society of Reproductive Medicine Conference in Denver, Colorado from October 19-23, 2024.

Key Results from the Study:

The average age of patients at the time of egg freezing dropped from 37 years in 2016 to nearly 35 years by 2023, reflecting a growing trend of earlier fertility preservation.

to by 2023, reflecting a growing trend of earlier fertility preservation. Among the 4,000+ thawed eggs , over 90% survived the thawing process, with an average freezing age of 36 years .

, the thawing process, with an average freezing age of . Patients returned for their first thawed egg transfer at a mean age of 40 years .

. The study's pregnancy success rate—defined by live births or pregnancies past 12 weeks—was over 55%

The study followed 3,100 unique patients who underwent 4,600 cycles of egg freezing between 2016 and 2023. One of the key trends noted over the course of the study was a shift in the average age of patients at the time of freezing, decreasing from 37 years in 2016 to nearly 35 years by 2023. This decline highlights a growing trend toward earlier fertility preservation, as more individuals take proactive steps to safeguard their future fertility options.

Among the 4,000 thawed eggs analyzed, an average survival rate across all ages was an impressive 90%, further underscoring the success of the treatment. The eggs were typically frozen at an average age of 36 years. Additionally, genetic testing revealed that 50% of the embryos created from these eggs were normal, showcasing the capacity for frozen-thawed eggs to result in a similar percentage of normal embryos as fresh eggs and their potential for successful pregnancies in addition to the Extend Fertility's embryology team's expertise.

The study also found that patients tended to return for their first thawed egg transfer at a mean age of 40 years. The study demonstrated an impressive pregnancy success rate of over 55%, which includes live births and women who reached at least 12 weeks of pregnancy. This result further validates the efficacy of the practice's fertility preservation programs. For comparison, according to the most recent CDC data , for women aged 40 conceiving through IVF using their 40 year old eggs, the live birth rate is 31% per transfer.

"These findings highlight our practice's expertise and underscores our commitment to delivering the best in fertility care," said Nataki Douglas, MD, PHD, Chief Scientific Officer of Extend Fertility. "Despite skepticism around egg freezing, this study proves it's a reliable, science-backed option. It's not for everyone, but for many, it's life-changing and offers real outcomes."

Extend Fertility sets itself apart with free fertility assessments, which include bloodwork and an ultrasound and a complimentary consultation with a provider, offering patients a comprehensive overview of their fertility health. Extend Fertility also used the analyzed data from over 3,100 women to create a predictive model of the likely number of eggs women would freeze per cycle. The clinic is also 20-40% more affordable than other providers in the region. Extend Fertility partners with Maven, Carrot, and other fertility benefit programs, while also working with all major insurance providers.

"From the beginning, we've been dedicated to providing a truly different fertility experience. Our approach is all about educating the patient, not selling them," said Joshua U. Klein, MD, Chief Clinical Officer and Co-Founder. "We want our patients to make empowered decisions about their fertility. Egg freezing can change lives, and we're committed to making it accessible and understandable for all."

About Extend Fertility

Extend Fertility is a leading fertility services company disrupting the way fertility treatment has traditionally been provided. Through our lab and physician partners in New York City, Extend Fertility has become one of the largest providers of egg freezing (cryopreservation) in the country, completing over 1,000 cycles in 2018. Through the company's Expect Fertility practice, its physicians also offer IVF, IUI and other infertility treatments.

Extend Fertility was founded on the belief that all people seeking fertility services, whether preservation for the future or help conceiving today, should have access to clinically excellent care and support in a tailored and individualized setting designed around their unique goals. Extend Fertility embraces the principles of enlightened hospitality to combine cutting-edge science with an outstanding patient experience at an accessible price point. Extend Fertility strives to provide not just a superb clinical experience for patients, but an empowering and empathetic environment.

Extend Fertility is based in the heart of New York City, near Columbus Circle, and backed by leading healthcare investors. Learn more at www.extendfertility.com .

